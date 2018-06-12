Treats galore to be served up at Shropshire Proms

From handcrafted ice cream rolls to chilled prosecco, traders and businesses from across Shropshire and beyond will be serving up a range of scrummy delights at Newport’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park.

Organisers have pulled out all the stops to make sure all tastes are catered for at this year’s outdoor, family-friendly classical music event.

Shrewsbury-based Craft & Roll Ice Cream will be pitching up at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport for the event on September 8 with it’s far from traditional ice cream parlour.

Operated by Donna Hand, the newly-established company, will be serving up delicious handcrafted ice cream rolls using unique chopping, infusing and spreading techniques developed in Thailand.

Mrs Hand, who also owns The Hinds Head in Norton in Hales with husband Steve, said: “We are very excited about attending Proms and Prosecco in the Park. As a newly established business, this will be our first summer season of trading and our first music event.

“We make our ice cream in front of customers and our shop in The Parade Shopping Centre often attracts a crowd of spectators as the techniques we use are so unique. I’m sure all the children and adults alike will enjoy watching their ice cream being made. All we need now is for the sunshine to continue.”

Event organiser Esther Wright, director of Fizz Festivals Ltd, is confident the range of speciality food and drink stalls at this year’s event will go down well with prom-goers especially the dedicated prosecco bar which will be taking pride of place.

Managed by Staffordshire-based start-up business A Drop of What you Fancy, the bespoke five star bar, has been added to the event following feedback from last year’s visitors.

Ms Wright said: “We are very excited to have such an eclectic mix of food and drink traders attending this year’s event. From pizza and prosecco to ice cream and craft ale, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Fizz Festivals was founded out of our passion for great music, great food and drink and Proms and Prosecco in the Park is about bringing all these elements together to create a relaxing, uplifting event.”

Other local traders include Shrewsbury-based Carnival Pizza, which will be serving up woodfired pizzas, Telford-based Indian Street Masala, which will be offering noodles and Indian snacks and Per Cup Coffee from Market Drayton which will be on hand to serve a selection of hot drinks.

Newport-based brewery New Brew will also be supporting the event serving craft ales, ciders and lagers.

The event is also attracting a variety of traders from across the UK with London-based The Ginstry confirming its attendance for the gin-lovers amongst the audience and cocktails are to be provided by Movers and Shakers Mobile Cocktail Company from Manchester.

Gourmet burgers will be served by The Camper Hamper from Wolverhampton, and Staffordshire-based Van Chaud will be providing delicious crepes and hot drinks.

American soul food will be provided by Penkridge-based Momma B’s, with very special doughnuts in a variety of unusual flavours from Made with Fudge in Wolverhampton.

A small number of retailers will also be at the event including Stella and Dot from Stafford, which will be selling jewellery and accessories and Walking Balloons with their gorgeous character balloons for children.

Organisers have already announced much of the musical line-up which will be led by British soprano Mary-Jess, Downton Abbey songstress and winner of the Chinese ‘X-Factor’.

She will be joined by acclaimed tenor Jack Foley and adding a real edge to this year’s line-up is String Infusion, an all-female string quartet known for their acoustic and electric string performances in pop/rock/classical crossover style.

A range of talented local performers will also take to the stage including the renowned Newport Male Voice Choir and A Choired Taste from Market Drayton.