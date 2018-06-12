Excitement builds for Broseley Festival

Excitement is building in Broseley as it prepares for its fourth annual festival weekend, thanks to support from The Wrekin Housing Trust.

Sponsorship from the Trust has enabled organisers to keep the event free for visitors, who will be entertained by more than 20 music acts from across the county on two stages this weekend, 16th and 17th June.

Broseley Festival promises fun for all the family with an exotic zoo animal show, face painting and a funfair for younger guests and a 1940s sing-along with afternoon cream tea at The Duke of York for those with more retro tastes.

BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Ryan Kennedy will host the main stage, which boasts bands such as U2+1, Jersey 4, The Superskas and Alive and Kicking UK.

Festival chair, Debbie Glaze, said: “It’s a real family event and it gets bigger every year. We had more than 6,000 people visit the town during last year’s festival weekend and we expect it to be more popular again for 2018.

“It is completely volunteer run with 11 volunteers in our events team, who all work full time but manage to fit in organising the festival in their spare time! It’s a massive job and we really couldn’t do it without them.

“The generous support we receive from The Wrekin Housing Trust means we can continue to offer the great entertainment our visitors are used to.”

Beverley Ashton, head of marketing at The Wrekin Housing Trust said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our support once again as the headline sponsor of Broseley Festival. It is a fantastic community event and we’re really proud to be a part of it.”