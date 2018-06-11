Women’s football takes centre stage at Theatre Severn

With Women’s football now gaining in popularity and getting more attention, Offside is a play with lyrical dialogue, poetry, and punchy prose being performed at Theatre Severn.

Three women from Futures Theatre Company will take to the stage at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 27 June, in a play inspired by the real, untold stories from the world of women’s football.

Written by leading poets Sabrina Mahfouz and Hollie McNish, Offside tells the story of four women from across the centuries who live, breathe, and play football. Whilst each of them face very different obstacles, the possibility that the beautiful game will change their futures and the world is tantalisingly close.

Offside was born out of extensive research in to the history and current state of women’s football, working with top women’s teams, Manchester City Women’s FC and Millwall Lionesses, where many players, sports scientists and others, integral to the development of the game, were interviewed to gain an in-depth insight into their world.

Futures Theatre, founded in 1992, is a London based charity that promotes fairness for women and girls and celebrates their untold and extraordinary lives. Using theatre they engender social change and raise awareness of the disadvantages women and young people face in society, bringing art to communities who are often socially or economically excluded from traditional theatre experiences.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Futures Theatre Company as they present an insight in to the world of women’s football. You don’t have to be in to the game to enjoy this play, as it explores wider themes of inequality, self-belief and empowerment.”

Offside places the audience on the touchline of the game of a lifetime on Wednesday 27 June at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury.