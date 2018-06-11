Final preparations underway for Shrewsbury Carnival

Final preparations are being made for Shrewsbury Carnival & Show which takes place this coming Saturday 16 June.

The Carnival team are busy making final arrangements for the day’s entertainment which takes place in the Quarry Park from 10am, whilst local groups are busy making props and decorating their floats for the main parade which takes place at 2pm.

The theme for this year is Musicals, so those attending will have plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Shelley Oliver, Carnival Secretary, said: “We are looking forward to another great event, we have over twenty entrants in this year’s parade and a full lineup of entertainment taking place in the Quarry Park from 10am.

“From dance acts to musicians and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service with a demonstration in the main arena, there is something for all the family.

“There’s also plenty of trade and charity stalls including local food producers bringing local and international flavours to those attending.

“Our Royalty has been appearing at many of the town’s recent events including Shropshire Kids Festival and Shrewsbury River Festival, they are looking forward to travelling on our Royalty float which is this year being towed by Rybrook Shrewsbury.”

Raising Money for Local Charity

Last year, twenty-two local charities benefitted from the thousands of pounds raised donations made during the Shrewsbury Carnival day.

Funding from this year’s donations will be awarded to local charities who are invited to apply for a share of the money in July.

Parade Road Closures

During the parade the following roads will be closed at 1.30pm: Victoria Avenue, Victoria Quay, Smithfield Road, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

There will be no access over the Welsh Bridge into town and traffic will be stopped at the sorting office in Castle Foregate. The only traffic allowed past the closure at the English Bridge gyratory will be for access to businesses in Wyle Cop or to travel to properties along town walls.

The roads will re-open as soon as the parade has reached the Quarry Park and road safety checks have been completed.

For more information see shrewsburycarival.co.uk