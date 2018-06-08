RAF centenary is focus of this weekend’s RAF Cosford Air Show

This Sunday’s RAF Cosford Air Show is to commemorate the past achievements of the Royal Air Force, celebrate the RAF of today and inspire generations about opportunities in the future.

As part of the commemorative element of the RAF Cosford Air Show, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be flying their Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster & Dakota to honour those who served in WWII.

All of the Royal Air Force’s display assets will be performing in the action packed six-hour flying display, including the world famous Red Arrows display team with their nine Hawk jets.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display will be dropping in, carrying the RAF100 Baton, and modern aircraft such as the Typhoon, Chinook & Tutor would also be performing thrilling solo displays.

An assortment of other historic aircraft from throughout the Royal Air Force’s history will also be on display at the event.

Station Commander RAF Cosford, Group Captain Tone Baker, said “We are delighted to be hosting our biggest and best ever Air Show this summer. 2018 is a special year as we mark RAF100 but also RAF Cosford itself celebrates its 80th birthday, and there is no better way for the public to get involved than coming along to the Air Show and see behind the scenes of an active Royal Air Force station.”

International flying displays include the MiG-29 Fulcrum a twin-engine jet fighter, designed by the Soviet Union, that has been in service with the Polish Air Force since 1989. The display allows a joint commemoration of the large number of Polish pilots who gave their lives in the Battle of Britain. A special flypast to honour the Polish Pilots who flew in the RAF during WWII is also planned.

Air Show Operations Manager, Peter Reoch, said, “We’re excited and honoured to be welcoming the Polish Air Force to the RAF Cosford Air Show this year as part of our RAF100 celebrations. I’m sure their display of the iconic Fulcrum will be a highlight of the six-hour flying display.”

The Polish Navy will also be represented at the Air Show, with an An-28 Bryza, used for Maritime patrol and reconnaissance, which will be on static display.

Two aircraft from the Belgian Air Force will be performing at this year’s RAF Cosford Air Show, adding noise and power to the flying display will be the legendary F-16 Fighting Falcon. The jet will be painted in an eye-catching colour scheme for its display, designed by the display pilot himself, callsign ‘VADOR’. Also displaying will be their Agusta A109 display. The A109 is a medium sized helicopter which is used in a number of roles such as medical evacuation and troop transportation.

Travelling from the other side of the globe, the Royal New Zealand Air Force will be celebrating RAF100 with their B757-2K2 airliner set to perform in the flying display. The Boeing 757, which first flew in 1982, is more commonly used by commercial airlines. The Royal New Zealand Air Force, however, use their aircraft for strategic airlift operations, carrying cargo and personnel, including VIP transport and humanitarian aid delivery. On its trip to the UK, the aircraft will carry exhibits from the Air Force Museum of New Zealand which will be on display at the Air Show, spread across the ‘Vintage Village’ ground displays.

Air Show Deputy Director, Marilyn Summers, said, “Showcasing the relationships that the Royal Air Force has with countries around the globe is an important part of our RAF100 celebration. It’s fantastic that the RNZAF will be sending their B757 to display at the Air Show and to have input from the Air Force Museum of New Zealand as part of our unique ground displays.”

Aviation enthusiasts will also get to see the world’s only flying Bristol 171 Sycamore, making its first appearance at a UK flying display since it’s impressive restoration to airworthy condition by the Flying Bulls, based in Austria. The Sycamore was the first British designed helicopter to enter production and served with the Royal Air Force between 1953–1972 in a number of roles including VIP transportation. Other ex-RAF helicopters appearing in the flying display will include the yellow Westland Whirlwind, performing a search and rescue display, and the Gazelle Squadron, who will perform a synchronised aerial ballet in their two Westland Gazelle helicopters.

On the ground, entertainment will include a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the 100 years of the RAF story told through a static line up of 100 aircraft. Four themed villages and two Science Technology Engineering and Maths hangars will take that story even further with interactive displays and fascinating fun for all ages.

Tickets Sold Out

The event, with an expected attendance of 60,000 visitors, is proving more popular than ever due to the unique RAF100 commemorations planned with tickets sold out and none available on the gates.

Travel Advice

Drivers travelling to the RAF Cosford Air Show are being encouraged to plan their journeys with bumper crowds set to attend.

Around 60,000 people are expected to attend the sell-out ticket-only event with 14,000 vehicles booked into the event car parks.

Highways England is advising motorists to leave plenty of extra time to travel as the local area is expected to start getting busy from as early as 7.30am with the peak period from 8am onwards and again from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Frank Bird, West Midlands emergency planning officer for Highways England, said: “We’re reminding road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys with roads leading to the event likely to be very busy, particularly the M54 westbound and the M6.

“We’d also advise people to check our traffic and travel information channels before setting off.”

Motorists travelling from Birmingham are advised to use the M54 to junction 3 and follow the signs.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury before 10.30am should use M54 junction 4 and follow signs, after which people should follow the event signing.