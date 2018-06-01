JCB Dancing Diggers to entertain the crowds at Newport Show

Awe inspiring displays by the world famous team of JCB Dancing Diggers will take centre stage at this year’s Newport Show.

The mechanical monsters, which only perform at a handful of shows across the UK each year, have been confirmed as one of the main attractions of the one-day event at the Chetwynd Deer Park on July 14.

The 10-strong team of diggers will take to the main ring for two separate shows that demonstrate the skill and versatility of the machines and their drivers in their routines as they circle and weave past each other with split second precision and perform a series of stunts including hand-stands.

The legendary digger display team limit their appearances to three to four shows and have appeared on TV all over the world and performed for the Queen.

Show President Tony Asson said: “We are over the moon to have secured one of the few appearances this year from the JCB Dancing Diggers.

“It is an amazing spectacle and one I know our audiences will enjoy and appreciate. One of the most impressive feats is when machines lever their own back wheels off the ground to create a perfect wedding arch for other machines to drive through.

“There will be so much for people to see and do on show day but this is definitely a must-see for our visitors!”

Making a welcome return this year will be the UK’s first and number one mountain bike tricks, stunts and skills display team, Team M.A.D (Mountain Bike Aerial Display), which wowed audiences at last year’s show.

Other star attractions include live music, demonstrations in the show’s Festival of Food from Great British Bake Off runner up Steven Carter-Bailey, more than 140 livestock, sheep and equine classes, an open dog show featuring Crufts qualifying classes, family entertainment, Education Hub, antique and country living marquee, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, trade stands, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and a fairground.