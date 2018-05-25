Shropshire County Show set to be a monster of an event

Monster trucks will be helping to make the Shropshire County Show a monster of an event this Saturday.

The show takes place in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 26 and there will be a packed programme of events for the whole family to enjoy at the spacious Greenhous West Mid Showground – the home of the show for more than 140 years.

Displays and demonstrations will be taking place from early morning in the arena and will range from the exciting spectacle of monster trucks to the showing of hundreds of livestock. There will also be a kids zone with a range of free activities throughout the day.

Show chairman Neale Sadler said planning for the show was now well advanced and was pleased to announce a wide variety of attractions had signed up for the day, ensuring it would be a must-see event for visitors.

“This is always an exciting time of year when everything finally starts dropping into place and we can get really excited by what we have on offer,” he said.

“Each year we have to try and better the last with the attractions and with so many other events on across the county and beyond we need to make sure we continue to book displays which are going to appeal to everyone and all ages.

“This year we have Big Pete’s Monster Trucks, massive vehicles which put on a tremendous display and their size and capabilities have to be seen to be believed.

“Hundreds of livestock in a range of categories will be shown on the day and the show offers the opportunity for people to proudly display the very best animals we have in Shropshire and surrounding areas.

“We will also have many and varied trade stands and attractions around the showground.

“These include an antiques area, a kids zone, arts and crafts, an artisan food zone and taste of the shires – bringing together the best in food and drink. And we will also have live music to keep the visitors entertained through the day.

“We always advise people to buy their tickets in advance because they are cheaper than paying on the day. Children under 13 are admitted free and we also have free parking on the day.

“The show is a celebration of our community, where town meets country – a great day out enjoyed by thousands every year.”

For more information visit the show’s new website at www.shropshirecountyshow.com

River Taxi to Shropshire County Show

During the show, Sabrina Boat will be operating a River Taxi from the back of Drink Water Street Frankwell across the river to the showground between 8am and 6pm.

A return ticket costs £1 and this ticket enables you access to the show with a £1 discount.

Mark Hooper Office Manager said: “We are looking forward to operating the River Taxi for the 3rd year on Saturday and with the weather set to be beautiful we are hoping for a very successful show. The River Taxi enables people to park in Frankwell or get off the Park & Ride and avoid any of the traffic queues!”