Local Director Simon Hunter’s film ‘Edie’ in cinemas

The inspirational new film Edie, starring Sheila Hancock and directed by Simon Hunter, who grew up in Shropshire, is in cinemas from today.

The film was premiered at the Old Market Hall Cinema in Shrewsbury earlier this month and was attended by the film’s producer and director.

Simon Hunter grew up in Scotland but moved to Shropshire at the age of 12. Living in Church Stretton, he attended Ellesmere College and his mother still lives in Much Wenlock. He has directed over fifty TV commercials and two feature films including Lighthouse in 2002 and The Mutant Chronicles in 2008.

Sheila Hancock stars as the title role as of Edie as Edith Moore, a bitter, gruff woman in her eighties. In the months following her husband George’s death, Edie’s strained relationship with her daughter Nancy begins to worsen. The question over Edie’s future looms large; while Edie tries hard to convince Nancy she can manage fine by herself, Nancy is making plans for her mother to move to a retirement home.

Edie feels like it is the beginning of the end. It seems she will die with all the regrets of her past intact and one regret haunts her most of all. When Edie was married, her father planned a climbing trip for them in the Scottish Highlands. Edie yearned to go, but her husband George, a difficult and controlling man, made her stay at home, nearly thirty years later, Edie decides to make the trip herself alone.