Belle Vue Art’s Festival celebrates its 15th year with the theme ‘Air’

Belle Vue Arts Festival will again be hosting a fortnight of non-stop arts and entertainment events between 2 and 16 June.

This year’s theme is ‘Air’, and the festival team have again been busy pulling together an exciting range of activities for the festival fortnight. As well as the popular Open gardens, community art exhibition, and Art & Scarecrow trail, the team have lined up a few extra special events, including yoga and drumming.

Events over the festival fortnight include:

Saturday 2 June from 10am to 2pm – Let’s Celebrate Art (FREE) Greyfriars Bridge – Laid back, family friendly event, with music on both sides of the river and free drop in art workshops. Expect giant bubbles, paper aeroplanes and a chance to make a Lego home masterpiece, plus stalls related to our theme ‘AIR’. No need to book.

Tuesday 5 June from 7pm – Pub Quiz, The Prince of Wales, Coleham – Challenge your neighbours in our annual fun pub quiz. All proceeds go to Village Water Charity. £2 – five in a team. No need to book, although arrive early as this event can be very popular.

Wednesday 6 June from 6.45 to 7pm – DSLR Photography Workshop, Shrewsbury Sixth Form – Meet outside the Sixth Form College (English Bridge Campus). Led by photographer Richard Hammerton. Own camera needed, walk planned will take 1.5‐2 hours, whatever the weather. £5 per person. Booking is essential as places are limited.

Saturday 9 to Saturday 16 June – Community Art Exhibition (FREE), English Bridge Workshop – Come and see the fabulous works of our local artists and community. There will also be art, books and cards for sale. Daily from 10am to 4pm.

Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 June – Photographic Exhibition (FREE), The Hermitage Centre – Come and visit the new hall and see the marvellous display of photos from our photography competition and the Shropshire Photographic Society. Held at the new Hermitage centre at Belle Vue’s Methodist Church. 10am‐4pm (Sat) and 12am‐4pm (Sun).

Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 June (all day) – Art and Scarecrow Trail (FREE) – View the always fabulous creations from the local community at our annual trail. Trail maps will be available to download from our website from early June.

Sunday 10 June 10:30am to 4pm – Open Garden Trail – One of our most popular events, which opens up the private Belle Vue gardens to the public. Expect a lovely community feel, along with music and refreshments. £3 per adult, children go FREE.

Tuesday 12 June from 7pm – Pub Walk around Belle Vue – Meet outside the Severn Stars. Join us on a walk and talk around the local pubs, providing an alternative view of local history and ending at the Prince of Wales. Limited spaces, so do book.

Wednesday 13 June 7pm to 9pm – Drumming Workshop, English Bridge Workshop – Led by Chrissy Bridge, learn to play lively energetic rhythms on an African djembe drum. Suitable for ages 9+. No skill required, just enthusiasm. £3 per adult, children FREE. Please book as places are limited.

Friday 15 June 7pm to 9pm – Yoga Workshop, The Hermitage Centre, Belle Vue Methodist Church– Led by Emily Wilkinson, try your hand at yoga. This taster session will teach you the basics and is a great way to help you relax. £5 per adult. Booking is essential as places are limited.

Saturday 16 June 6:30pm – Bring and Share Home Cooking (FREE), The Hermitage Centre – Bring a plate or dish of your favourite recipe to a community bring‐and‐share buffet inspired by The Big Lunch. Please note, this is a non‐alcoholic event, with soft drinks, tea and coffee available. Booking essential. See website for further information and guidelines on this event.

Matt Sewell

Local and international artist and illustrator Matt Sewell created an iconic piece especially for the festival. The artwork will be displayed during key events throughout the festival fortnight.

It’s a Yarn!

Look out for our festival bunting, creative knitting and the amazing artwork from Coleham school throughout Coleham – all leading you on a walking route to our exhibition at the English Bridge Workshop.

Tom Supple Acting Chair of the Belle Vue Arts Festival said, “We’re so proud that after 15 years, the Belle Vue Arts Festival is still going strong. This is down to the fantastic and supportive community we have and the hard work of our small, albeit dedicated team of volunteers.

Belle Vue Arts Festival is a great opportunity for local communities to come together and take part in a host of fun and creative activities. We hope that this year’s theme ‘Air’ will ignite the imagination and look forward to seeing the fantastic art work of our local community.

“Art and photography will again, play a big role during the festival and we are seeking keen artists, photographers, and volunteers, in fact anyone with a creative streak, to help us stage another memorable festival.

“We hope you will join us in our excited anticipation for another fantastic festival filled with arts, activities more over the festival fortnight.”

For festival queries or to book onto an event, call 07583 045 553 (10am – 8pm) or email bellevueartsfestival@gmail.com.

You can also visit www.bellevueartsfestival.co.uk and follow us on twitter @belleVAF, Instagram and Facebook for up to date news and announcements.