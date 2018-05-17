ReCreation Day to celebrate local artists who give rubbish a new lease of life

A ReCreation Day will take place in Ironbridge this summer to celebrate local artists who give rubbish a new lease of life!

The free family event will showcase local talents including artists, designers and innovators as well as having local food, drink and workshops for children. The ReCreation Day will take place on Saturday 22 September 2018 at Dale End Park, Ironbridge from 10am to 4pm.

Sarah Maythorne, Veolia’s Special Projects Officer said “We are thrilled to be hosting this event with Telford & Wrekin Council to show that rubbish can be recreated into something beautiful! The ReCreation Day is free to attend and we have over 40 stalls, representing all corners of Shropshire, booked already!

“We have a series of free workshops available for children, including making musical instruments from recycling and rubbish. It promises to be a fantastic family day out with lots of local produce on offer.”

The event is organised by Veolia as part of the added value included in the Telford & Wrekin Council waste contract to support projects that benefit the community and environment across the borough.

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said “I am thrilled to be supporting the ReCreation Day as part of our partnership with Veolia. This will be a great opportunity to showcase local, independent businesses as well as offering a free family day out for families in celebration of the town’s 50th birthday.”

If you would like to have a stall at the event please contact Sarah at sarah.maythorne@veolia.com or 07787 005 379.