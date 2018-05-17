Hollywood returns to Attingham Park this summer

Pack a picnic and some popcorn and settle down on the grass in front of a giant 12 foot inflatable screen at Attingham Park for two nights of open air cinema this summer.

Watch your favourite film stars in front of the Mansion at the National Trust’s Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, as it becomes a spectacular outdoor cinema once again, as part of this year’s Summer Nights Film Festival presented by QUAD, Derby’s centre for art and film.

On Friday 31 August, Dirty Dancing (12a) will be on the big screen. Drama, music and romance are the order of the day for Frances “Baby” Houseman as she spends summer in a holiday camp and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). The evening will finish with a musical fireworks display.

On Saturday 1 September, Dunkirk (12a), Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning epic is set during one of the key moments of World War II. Starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, this film demands to be seen on the big screen.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “Join us under the stars at Attingham for couple of really fantastic films this summer! This is the third year we’ve been part of the Summer Night’s Film Festival, and it’s fast becoming a favourite with our visitors!”

Tickets are on sale now for both showings, with an early bird discount for tickets booked before Friday 1 June.

Film-goers are welcome to pick their perfect viewing spot on the lawn from 7pm before the film starts at approximately 8pm (light levels/sunset dependent) and encouraged to bring a blanket or low backed chairs to sit on and something warmer to wear once the sun has set.

Early bird prices for tickets for Dirty Dancing are £17.50 per person (£19.50 after 1 June). Early bird prices for Dunkirk are £12.50 per adult (£15.50 after the 1 June), and £8.50 for under 12s (£10.50 after 1 June).

For more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.summernightsfilm.co.uk or call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606. Seating is not provided for these open-air screenings.