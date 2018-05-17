Free family event to be held in Wellington this Saturday

Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and Local Councillors have teamed up to organise a family day in Wellington Market Square.

The free event will take place in Wellington’s Historic Market Square between 11am and 2pm this coming Saturday 19 May.

The event has been organised to promote the Town and the welcome it offers to families. The event will include free activities including balloon modelling, face painting, street entertainment, large Connect 4 and a bouncy castle. The Exotic Zoo will also be in the Square between 12 noon and 1pm .

The event has been funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and local Councillors Lee Carter, Angela McClements and Graham Cook through their Councillors Pride Funds.

Councillor Lee Carter, Borough Councillor for College Ward said “We wanted to organise an event very quickly to promote the friendly face of Wellington. It’s obviously a direct contrast to the demonstration we saw take place in the Square last Saturday; Wellington is a welcoming town with lots of great businesses and this event it intended to amplify that.”

Councillor Angela McClements said “I am delighted to help fund this free family event through my Cllr Pride Fund. The Wellington Square is the heart of Wellington – I am proud of my town, its where we promote and encourage positive communities activities and I am looking forward to bringing along my family to join in the activities on Saturday.”

Organiser Caroline Mulvihill from Wellington Town Council said “This event is free and we hope lots of people will attend to enjoy the activities we’ve put on but to also support local businesses in the town too. It will also act as a bit of a taster for the other events we have planned in the Town throughout the Summer months.”

Parking in Wellington is free with over 900 spaces available.