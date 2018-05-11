Shrewsbury Flower Show preparations are blooming

Preparations for this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are in full swing with new exhibitors being added to the agenda every day.

With three months to go until the big weekend, numerous star names have been announced including Gardeners’ World favourite Chris Beardshaw and award-winning garden designer Penny Meadmore.

Food fans are in for a treat with appearances from Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Levi Roots on Friday and television chef and Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt on Saturday.

The musical line-up is as also just as strong with the Abba Reunion Tribute performing on the Friday night and Red Hot Chilli Pipers taking to the stage on the Saturday with their unique blend of bagpipes and rock.

In the arena, The Cavalry of Heroes will be displaying their skills to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

A special show has been created to remember the role that the horses and soldiers played in The Great War with tricks and stunts on horseback.

Amanda Jones, chair of the Shrewsbury Flower Show marketing committee said: “There is a reason why Shrewsbury Flower Show is the longest-running flower show in the world – this year sees the 131st show in fact – and that is largely down to the fantastic programme each year – with something to keep all of the family occupied.

“Children go free and we’ve got a fantastic free children’s area too so from toddlers to grandparents, and anyone in between – it really is a fun, family day out.

“This year promises to be no different so we’d urge anyone, whether they’re new to the show or a returning visitor, to book their tickets and mark the date in their diary to ensure they don’t miss out on a fantastic summer day out.

“All of the schedules for the floral art and amateur growers have now gone out. We will be excited to see the huge range of exhibits across the show.

The show takes place on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th August and is open to the public from 10am on each day and includes amateur growers and top horticulturalists, floral art, a lecture theatre as well as a steam locomotive from Ffestiniog Railway.

Visit https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk for more information and to buy tickets.