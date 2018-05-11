Magicians Morgan & West head to Theatre Severn

Magicians Morgan & West are back on the road and heading to Theatre Severn with two shows later this month.

Families can enjoy ‘Morgan & West: More Magic For Kids!’ at 3pm whilst at 8pm ‘Morgan & West: Time Travelling Magicians’ is packed full of baffling magic and mind reading for grown-up audiences.

The duo have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world, Adelaide Fringe where they were nominated for ‘Best Family Show’, and Buxton Fringe where they were awarded ‘Best Comedy Show’. They have also appeared on The Next Great Magician (ITV), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV), and The Slammer (CBBC).

Morgan & West: More Magic For Kids!

Bigger, better, and containing even more magic than before, More Magic For Kids! sees the favourite magic duo amazing everyone and anyone of almost any age (5+), from any time period (anyone else born in 1865 very welcome), and indeed any level of maturity (or should we say, immaturity?). The result is a marvellous show that is loved by both adults and children alike and will keep you gasping, laughing, and applauding from beginning to end – the perfect family day out!

Despite their continuing squabbles about the merits of magic for children (Mr West still asserts that ‘brainless sacks of meat’ are simply not sophisticated enough) the favourite old-time magic duo will unload another box full of bafflement in front of your very eyes. Expect the unexpected, believe the unbelievable, but do not dare miss the unmissable Morgan & West!

Morgan & West: Time Travelling Magicians

Time-travelling magicians Morgan & West bring a magical extravaganza to a millennium near you! Not content with their lot as the nineteenth century’s greatest magic duo, this prestidigitatory pair present a conjuring spectacular to the audiences of the modern day.

No future is left unseen and no timeline left unaltered as these temporal tricksters burst into the twenty-first century with a show brimming over with baffling magic, unparalleled precognitive powers, and a totally genuine ability to travel through time! An unforgettable evening of magic, mystery, and the unexplainable.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone 01743 281281 and from the venue Box Office.