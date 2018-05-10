Ludlow Spring Festival this weekend

The Ludlow Spring Festival bursts into life inside Ludlow Castle this weekend.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Festival which starts the evening of 11 May and runs through to 13 May is an irresistible mix of food, drink and cars wrapped up in one great event.

The free talks and tipples area has a really great line-up too with sessions from CSons, Teme Valley Brewery, Hundred House Coffee, Shropshire Salumi and Paso Primero. Learn more about Vermouth, the next big drinks trend, and how to make charcuterie the traditional way.

A wander around Ludlow is a great experience at the best of times with its medieval buildings and independent shops, but the Festival takes it to a whole new level with a pie trail on Saturday and a pudding trail on Sunday. Delicious!

Of course, the Spring Festival would be nothing without the region’s best brewers and food producers and you’ll find plenty of both in the castle across the weekend, as well as the Sunday market.

The regional heats of the SIBA Best Beer Awards take place behind closed doors on Friday afternoon just before the festival opens, so visitors will be the first to taste the award winners across the weekend. Food lovers won’t be disappointed either with more than 60 stands to browse and buy from.

And who could miss the third essential element of the Spring event, the Marches Transport Festival. From pre-war classics to 80s glamour, these gleaming classic and their owners take centre stage in the castle and around it. This year Land Rover is celebrating 70 years of the Defender and we’ll have examples from four decades of its illustrious history.

There’s plenty for families to do too from kid’s cookery to family games, it’s a weekend for all generations.

Gentlemen, you could even get a haircut and shave! After the very popular barbers corner last year, we welcome Ludlow’s Buck and Bear barbers to the Festival Pub tent on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ludlow Spring Festival starts 5pm on Friday 11 may and runs across Saturday and Sunday.