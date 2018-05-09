UK’s biggest diesel event is well on track at the Severn Valley Railway

Three days of visiting heritage and modern diesel locomotives, an evening social and one or two surprises – the Severn Valley Railway is preparing to host the UK’s largest diesel celebration.

Back by popular demand, the Spring Diesel Festival from May 17th – 19th brings together an eclectic mix of heritage and mainline diesel locomotives of all shapes and sizes from all across the country.

No less than 12 visiting locomotives are set to star at this year’s event, from three Class 20 engines dating from the 50s and 60s to a Class 88 locomotive, unveiled in 2016. Visitors can also see the rare spectacle of two ‘Warship’ diesels in action – No. D832 Onslaught and No. D821 Greyhound, which is returning to service after many years.

Members of the SVR’s resident fleet will be in operation alongside the visitors, running an intensive timetable into the evenings, and the award-winning Kidderminster Diesel Depot will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. A selection of the visiting diesel locomotives will also be running alongside the SVR’s steam engines for Mixed Traction Day, which follows on May 20th.

The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley will host the all-new Thursday Social from 7pm on the 17th – an evening of music, food and drink. Local band One Tree Canyon will provide live music, Beamans of Bridgnorth will be selling hot pork rolls and the SVR’s Hobsons Real Ale Bar will be serving throughout the evening. Entry is free with a Spring Diesel Festival Thursday Rover ticket, including journey to and from Highley. Alternatively, a special return fare from Kidderminster or Bridgnorth to Highley is available.

SVR Event Co-ordinator, Lewis Maddox said: “The biggest diesel celebration around, this year’s Festival promises to be a must-see event for the diesel fan, as well as a great day out, with lots to do and see along the line.

“Our Thursday Social promises to be a great way for people to get together and enjoy the atmosphere with some delicious, locally-produced food and drink.”

Hot on the heels of the Diesel Festival comes the Goods Gala on June 2nd and 3rd, featuring the 100th birthday celebrations of SVR resident locomotive No. 2857. Visitors can see two goods trains in operation alongside passenger services, parcel loading and unloading and display of vintage commercial road vehicles as well as visits of Bewdley Yard and more.