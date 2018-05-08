Hawkstone Park Follies to host three-day music festival

Hawkstone Park’s spectacular Follies will provide the backdrop for a weekend of live outdoor music next month with a programme designed to appeal to the musical tastes of all the family.

‘Follies Fest’ will take place on Friday 29th June, Saturday 30th June and Sunday 1st July and will open with The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute on the evening of Friday 29th June (advance ticket prices: Adult £25, Child £20, Ticket for four people purchased before 31st May: £83). The world’s number one Michael Jackson tribute song and dance act will cover the famous hits from the star’s 30-year songbook.

On Saturday 30th June, Jolan Gidney-Craigen, former runner-up of The Voice and the X Factor’s Paul Akister will headline the day-long Follies Fest Family Day. They will be joined by a number of top tribute acts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Adele, Take That and Little Mix, as well as local acts Jack in a Box and Alex Ohm (advance ticket prices: Adult £29, Child £24, Ticket for four people purchased before 31st May: £99).

A Night at the Musicals on Sunday 1st July will star The Jerseys, the acclaimed Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute band. Also bringing Theatreland to Shropshire will be four leading West End vocalists who will perform songs from the nation’s favourite musicals of stage and screen including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and Wicked (advance ticket prices: Adult £25, Child £20, Ticket for four people purchased before 31st May: £83).

For security reasons, food and drink can’t be taken into the festival, but cash only sensibly-priced food and drink options will be available, and tap water will be provided free-of-charge. Guests are invited to take in their own chairs and picnic blankets.

Parking at the Follies is free-of-charge and for the three events, a return coach service from Shrewsbury Bus Station to the Follies can be booked for an additional fee of £6.

Speaking about staging the event, Hawkstone Park’s General Manager, David Sims, said:

“We have been looking into the possibility of putting on a music festival at the Follies for some time and we are thrilled to have been able to bring Follies Fest to fruition after lots of planning. We have come up with a programme of music which has something for everyone, whatever their age and we are looking forward to showcasing a great range of musical talent.

“The Follies will provide a really dramatic and unrivalled festival venue with its sandstone cliffs and magical landscaping. It is one of the country’s most stunning areas of natural beauty and both visually and acoustically will provide a great stage for the festival. We hope that this will be the first of many music events we stage here.”

Tickets can also be purchased on-the-gate. Prices for Friday and Sunday events Adult £30, Child £25, and for Saturday Adult £35 and Child £30.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets