Shrewsbury students get ready to take audiences back to the 80s

Audiences will be transported back in time when Shrewsbury Colleges Group students put on their spectacular performance of Back to the 80s next month.

Following on from their success of a four-night show at Theatre Severn last year with Footloose; Performing Arts students from London Road Campus will be hitting the stage again with Back to the 80s.

The story follows 30-something Corey Palmer’s flashback to his senior year at William Ocean High School. We see a group of young adults negotiating love, heartbreak, friendship and loneliness as they get ready to complete their time at school. Young Corey Palmer, Michael Feldman, the school bully disguised as a heartthrob and Feargal McFerrin III, the technology geek are all running for class president. Mix that with trying to get the girl of your dreams to notice you and you have the perfect high school comedy musical. This show is full of big hair, big laughs and even bigger hits such as Video Killed the Radio Star, Kids in America and You Give Love a Bad Name – it will not disappoint.

Thea Hughes, 20, from Newtown and studying an HNC in Performing Arts said: “It’s so exciting performing at Theatre Severn. I have been in previous shows, but it’s just as thrilling each time we start rehearsals. Performing in a theatre of this size gives us great real-world experience.”

Abbey Parton, 17, from Telford and studying Level 3 Diploma in Performing Arts said: “Back to the 80s is a feel-good show with all the best hits from that era. There are a variety of great character stories to follow and it’s full of fun!”

The show will take place over three days in Theatre Severn’s Walker Theatre, 7-9 June at 7.30pm and a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday 9 June. Tickets cost £15 each. To book, call 01743 281281 or visit www.theatresevern.co.uk