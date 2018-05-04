Giant ducks set to brighten up Ironbridge and raise money for two local charities

Ten giant hand painted ducks are to brighten up the high street in Ironbridge and bring a smile to people’s faces from this Saturday.

From 5 May to 8 July people will be able to meet the ‘Let’s Go Quackers’ ducks who will be situated along The Gorge as part of a 2.5 mile fully accessible walking trail for all the family, starting at Dale End.

The Ducks will move home to Southwater in Telford town centre from 14 July so that even more people can see them.

As part of Telford 50 anniversary celebrations, the giant ducks will be in situ for the Carnival of Telford Giants festival on 15 July, which is one of the main Telford 50 events.

One of the ducks, ‘C-Ellie-Brate’ has been specially designed and painted with a celebration theme. The design made by Ellie Perks from Abraham Darby Academy was brought to life by the artist Traci Moss.

The idea for “Let’s Go Quackers” comes from local resident Julie Ward who was inspired by a Norwich gorilla trail she heard about in 2013.

Having loved the gorillas, Julie wanted to bring the idea to life at home. She joined forces with her friend Anne Marie and put in a bid for an £18,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Your High Street Fund, which was successful.

A public competition was held, asking people to bring their own creative input in designing the ducks. The competition attracted huge interest and received over 740 entries, from primary and secondary schools, local groups, artists and many others.

The final 10 creative ideas were chosen by a panel including The Mayor, Cllr Stephen Reynolds & Paul Shuttleworth.

Julie said: “The unveiling of ducks and their display is a dream come true and we are very happy that it takes place in the year celebrating Telford’s 50th anniversary.

“I hope that our “Let’s Go Quackers” display at The Gorge and then later in the town centre will bring joy and smiles to everyone walking by.

“I would like to encourage everyone living in or visiting Telford to come and take a look at the duck family during their walks and to share their photos using #letsgoquackers.

“So far, we have managed to raise £7,680 in sponsorship for local charities Severn Hospice & Jayne Sargent Foundation. If anyone wishes to offer their support to the event please get in touch via the email info@letsgoquackers.co.uk, there is also a ‘go fund me’ page for public donations to support this amazing event, at https://t.co/VDjQ0UH0oR

“This event would not have been possible without many community heroes and we would like to thank each and every one – special thanks to Richard Tart who has worked tirelessly preparing the ducks for the artists and getting them ready for the trail.”

Councillor Rae Evans, Cabinet Member for Customer Services, Tourism & Partnerships, said: “The Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund is about bringing forward projects that give a boost to our high streets and attract visitors.

“Some of the projects have helped smarten up high streets, others are a little bit more unusual, such as “Let’s Go Quackers”. Many thanks to Julie and her team for their efforts. We welcome the colourful appearance of the ducks as part of Telford’s 50th birthday.”