Now in its 3rd year, the demand for the Shropshire Kids festival in the Quarry, Shrewsbury is up on previous years.

Following on from the success of last year’s event the festival is looking to increase in size and activities for 2018.

Shropshire Kids Festival is back and will take place in the Shrewsbury Quarry Park on the 19 and 20 of May and promises to be the biggest, most creative, fun filled weekend for kids of all ages.

New this year will be a wedding party to coincide with the Royal Wedding, where youngsters (and their parents) will be able to enjoy the Royal Wedding on a HUGE big TV screen while enjoying street food as the wedding happens.

With dozens of amazing activities to try from the massive waterslide to zorbing, bubble football, two foam parties, a helter skelter and a Go-kart track – it’s going to be difficult to decide which activity to have a go at first.

Organiser Beth Heath said: “This event really is going to be something special. There will be a number of zones with activities for kids of all ages from babies through to early teens. The weekend is all about trying something new, getting hands on, discovering a new passion and learning, but in a totally fun way.”

Festival zones will include a new huge sports zone including Shrewsbury Town in the Community and Crossbar Coaching where kids can partake in tennis, rugby, football, dance and netball and and indoor sports which include yoga. Competitive types will love the inflatable obstacle course and the ‘Wacky Races’, which will include a laughter inducing water balloon race and the highly anticipated space hopper race. While the races are free, there will be a chance to do good while having fun, by making a donation to the Harry Johnson Trust.

Serious skills will be on show throughout the weekend and you can have a go at dance acts, singing and musical instruments.

There are also more creative activities with art and craft sessions in the huge craft tent, where everything from clay tiles, collage, painting and sculpture will be available to get hands on and messy.

If they still have the energy after all that, there’s also a circus skills bigtop, storytelling, kids cookery, gaming van, youth club and to top it all, a not to be missed foam party!

Even the youngest children have been catered for with baby sensory sessions, baby yoga, baby singing and toddlers tumble play area.

ADMISSION FOR 2018

Tickets are priced at £15 per child and £3 per adult, which entitles a child to participate in most activities for free.

Book in advance and get VIP entry an hour before the gates open so you can miss any queues!

Where there is a charge, a percentage will go to the events chosen charity, the Harry Johnson Trust. A local charity which offers help and support to children, who receive care from the Oncology team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire, as they go through their journey with childhood cancer.

DATE AND LOCATION

The Shropshire Kids Festival is held in The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 May 2018.

MORE INFORMATION

For more details and tickets visit the festival’s website www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk