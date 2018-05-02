Shrewsbury Prison to host interactive History Day

Shrewsbury Prison is hosting a History Day this coming Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Described as an interactive tour experience, the History Day is run by Immersive Events in partnership with Jailhouse Tours and has returned following the great feedback received from the previous successful events.

The History Day brings prison characters from the past to life. Visitors are able to walk through the site on a self-guided tour, experiencing first-hand the life prisoners and guards had, from Georgian times until the prisons closure in 2013. Visitors can interact with the characters, ask questions and learn about prison life and the Dana’s grizzly history.

Exploring the prison, you can chat to the last serving Governor of Shrewsbury Prison, ‘Gerry Hendry’ and interact with Albert Pierrepoint before he conducts an execution.

Three tunnel tours will also be running on the day so you can experience the Georgian prison below.

The Prison Museum will be officially opened by Gerry Hendry at 10.30am.

Joel Campbell, owner of The Campbell Group of Companies which operates both Jailhouse Tours and Immersive Events, said: ‘Our previous History Days have all been very successful, it is really exciting to bring back this immersive family experience. The History Day is both informative, engaging and suitable for all ages. It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience the prison History in a really immersive way. The way we run the day allows our visitors to explore the prison and characters at their own pace. ’

The History Day takes place on bank holiday Monday, May 7th. The Prison gates will open at 10am and the History Day will finish at 4pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £9.50 for children (5-15years), £13 for students and concessions and £43.50 for a family (2 adults and 2 children); and can be purchased online at https://www.imevents.global/historydayshrewsbury, by calling 01743 343100 and at the gate on the day. There is also a Combo Ticket available for £25 which includes entry to the event plus a Tunnel Tour, this tour is suitable for 10+years only. And has limited availability.