Much Wenlock Festival hosts first comedy night in its history

An iconic Shropshire festival is set to host its first ever comedy night in the 36 years that it has been running.

The bi-annual Much Wenlock Festival returns for 2018 with an action-packed programme including the first comedy night to ever be hosted at the festival.

Award winning comedian, Barbara Nice, will grace the stage with her witty ‘ordinary housewife extraordinaire’ act which is guaranteed to have the audience in stitches.

Described by The Times as ‘a hybrid between Victoria Wood and Mrs Merton’, the performance is set to be a sell-out show.

Peter Wright, chairman of the Much Wenlock Festival, said he was thrilled to add a brand-new evening to the festival.

“We are constantly striving to make the festival enjoyable and accessible for the whole county,” he explained.

“Listening to what the public want to see is the key to our on-going success so we are delighted to add the incredibly talented, and much loved, Barbara to the line-up.”

Other evenings will include performances from much loved Shakespeare act, Oddsocks, a Proms on the Green evening performed by Bridgnorth Sinfonia and an Abba tribute evening.

The Much Wenlock Festival is supported by lock manufactures Lowe & Fletcher Group; PR experts, Nathan Rous PR and builder’s merchants, Tanners to name a few.

You can book tickets to watch award winning comedian Barbara Nice online from www.muchwenlockfestival.org.uk or instore at Penny Farthing Gifts in Much Wenlock town square.