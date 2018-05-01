Award winning Spamalot gallops into Shrewsbury

Tony award winning musical Spamalot will arrive at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn later this month.

Funnier than the black death! Spamalot is back in a brand-new production from Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester.

Lovingly ripped-off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this production is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen. Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical and enjoyed a victorious West End run. This hilarious show is written by Monty Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for over 50 years. The funnyman wrote the score alongside John Du Prez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst a host of other big-name scores.

The new tour is produced by the award winning Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester. Selladoor’s recent tours include Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors.

David Hutchinson, Executive Creative Producer for Selladoor Worldwide, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Colchester Mercury to bring Spamalot on a comprehensive UK tour and exploring international touring opportunities. This nine month tour certainly shows the demand for this brilliant evening at the theatre.”

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “After the success of Evita in April we are very excited to be bringing yet another West End hit musical to the people of Shropshire. Spamalot will be the third large scale musical the venue has staged this year and we look forward to welcoming another professional production for audiences to enjoy.”

With comic tunes including Brave Sir Robin, We’re Knights of the Round Table and perennial favourite Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Spamalot audiences are sure to be dancing down the aisles.

Tickets for Spamalot which has performances taking place from Tue 15 to Sat 19 May at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.