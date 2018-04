Monster Trucks are among the star attractions at this year’s Shropshire County Show and we have a VIP family pass to giveaway.

Organisers are gearing up for another successful year when the event returns to the Greenhous West Mid Showground on Saturday 26 May.

Shropshire County Show, of one Shropshire’s oldest agricultural shows, this year has more entertainment on offer than ever before, with monster trucks taking top billing in the main arena and dozens of other activities.

Show chairman, Neale Sadler, said all the signs were pointing to this year’s show being a cracker.

“The organising committee always works really hard to provide as much free entertainment for people once they have paid to enter the show,” he said.

“We are pleased to say we have more activities than ever before lined up for 2018, alongside all of the traditional exhibitions you would expect at an agricultural show.

“The Kids Zone will have a musical theme this year, with Shropshire Music Service providing have-a-go workshops, and we have the ever-popular Animal Man, Magic Kev and Juggling Jim providing entertainment all day.

“New for this year will be canoeing on the river, and other adventure sports, and an extreme mountain biking display.

“We have a fantastic line-up for the main arena entertainment, with Big Pete’s Monster Trucks taking centre stage, along with the Wirral Marching Pipe Band, birds of prey, children’s mounted pony games, and of course the Young Farmers’ float parade which is always great fun.”

Mr Sadler said tickets were cheaper in advance and advised people to buy their tickets as soon as they could.

“A big commitment of the show is to make it as accessible as possible for everyone,” he said. “With that in mind, we try to keep ticket prices as low as we can.

“Advance tickets are cheaper than paying on the day, with a family ticket for two adults and three children costing £31, single adult tickets £13 and children aged 14 and over £4 – children aged 13 and under are free.

“Gate prices will be £15 for an adult, £35 for a family, and £5 for a child aged 14 and over.

“We hope the good people of Shropshire will come and support the show as they do every year and help make it a great success.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com or call 01743 289831.

Win a VIP family pass to the Shropshire County Show

Fancy winning a VIP family pass to this year’s show for 2 adults and 3 children? The pass includes access to the members’ area, ringside seats and a VIP car park pass.

To enter answer the following question:

What type of monster vehicles are among the star attractions at this year's show?From all the correct answers received by 10am on Monday 21 May 2018, one lucky entrant will win a VIP pass to this year’s Shropshire County Show at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. Only one entry per email address – duplicate entries will be void. The pass is solely for the winners and cannot be sold. The winners details will be passed onto the event organisers, who will contact winners directly with details of how to claim the prize.Shropshire Live wants to make it clear what happens with the data you submit when entering this competition. Shropshire Live will collect the data entered into the form in order to run the competition, only the details of the winner will be passed on to the organisers, Shropshire Live will delete details submitted within 30 days of the competition closing. You can read our full competition terms and conditions here