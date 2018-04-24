Britain’s Got Talent star to appear at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Lee Ridley, AKA Lost Voice Guy from Britain’s Got Talent is set to appear at this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival.

Lee’s success following his appearance on the show comes as no surprise to organisers of the festival who already had him booked to appear on the Festival’s opening night.

The comedian is part of the line up of “Festival Jesters” – along with Shrewsbury favourite Dan Nightingale & musical comedian Rob Deering – to be held in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on Thursday 19th July.

“Lee is a smashing lad & a great comedian, we’re delighted he went down so well on TV – but not surprised. We booked him for the Festival six months ago & were looking forward to springing a surprise on our audience – but it looks like the secret is well & truly out now!” explains Festival Co-Director Kevin Bland.

In addition to the exciting line up news, Kevin was also delighted to be able to announce the continuation of the sponsorship deal with Hobsons Brewery. The Cleobury Mortimer based brewers sponsored the first Festival last year, and after the success of that partnership were only too happy to do it all again.

“We’re chuffed to be onboard with the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival for the second year, we’re championing our Old Prickly beer alongside the festival, so cheers to a successful festival and saving more hedgehogs!” said Hobsons Marketing Manager Kate Pearce “plus we’re getting into the spirit & looking forward to hosting a special warm up gig at the brewery in May, put together with Kevin’s help.”

Tickets for Festival Jesters, and for the rest of the Festival shows, are available from Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or via the website www.theatresevern.co.uk.