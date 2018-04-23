Canal festival offers fun for all the family

A three-day festival that celebrates life around a waterway on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border will make a welcome return this May Bank Holiday.

The 15th Norbury Canal Festival takes place from Saturday May 5 to Monday May 7 after having to be postponed last year while new car parking facilities were secured.

It will be held along both sides of the canal at Norbury Junction on the Shropshire Union Canal between Newport and Stafford and is organised by the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, in conjunction with the Norbury Junction Inn, Norbury community and Norbury Wharf.

Funds raised will go to the Trust’s appeal to convert historic warehouses at Wappenshall Junction, near Preston-upon-the-Weald-Moors, into a visitor centre and community hub.

Daytime activities include a narrowboat rally, boat trips, and the chance to look inside some of the vessels to see what life is like on board. Canal traders will also be selling a host of traditional crafts.

There will be food stalls and refreshments in the garden of the Norbury Junction Inn, and more stalls and activities spread along the canalside, around Norbury Wharf and in the Canal & River Trust yard.

Children’s activities include a bouncy castle, face painting and funfair rides and the traditional church service in the main marquee at 3pm on Sunday.

Live bands will perform in the main marquee with rock band Savannah and Gypsy Jazz quartet Bon Accord appearing on Saturday. Sunday’s evening entertainment will be the UK’s only court based improv comedy show ‘This is Your Trial’ that has been performed at the Edinburgh Fringe. Advance tickets for the evening sessions are available from the Junction Inn or on the door.

Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust chairman, Bernie Jones, said: “The festival is making a very welcome return this year and there is a packed programme throughout the weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

“The festival is always a fantastic weekend celebrating this traditional way of life and helps us to raise valuable funds for our on-going restoration project.”

Parking, at £2 per vehicle, will be available. For up to date information, visit www.sncanal.org.uk or www.norburyjunction.com