Red Arrows to headline centenary celebrations at RAF Cosford Air Show

Organisers of RAF Cosford Air Show have today revealed more details on aircraft scheduled to attend this year’s event.

On Sunday 10th June, RAF Cosford will host the most spectacular and interactive Air Show tribute to the Royal Air Force’s centenary which will include a display by the Red Arrows.

The event, with an expected attendance of 60,000 visitors, is proving more popular than ever due to the unique RAF100 commemorations planned. Organisers are urging those who wish to attend to purchase their tickets soon as they are already selling at an unprecedented rate.

Today it was confirmed that all of the Royal Air Force’s display assets would be performing in the action packed six-hour flying display, including the world famous Red Arrows display team with their nine Hawk jets. The RAF Falcons Parachute Display will be dropping in, carrying the RAF100 Baton, and modern aircraft such as the Typhoon, Chinook & Tutor would also be performing thrilling solo displays.

In the Royal Air Force’s centenary year the mission of the Air Show is to Commemorate the past achievements of the Royal Air Force, Celebrate the RAF of today and Inspire generations about opportunities in the future. As part of the commemorative element of the RAF Cosford Air Show, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be flying their Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster & Dakota to honour those who served in WWII. An assortment of other historic aircraft from throughout the Royal Air Force’s history will also be on display at the event, with more to be added over the coming weeks.

On the ground, entertainment will include a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the 100 years of the RAF story told through a static line up of 100 aircraft. Four themed villages and two Science Technology Engineering and Maths hangars will take that story even further with interactive displays and fascinating fun for all ages.

Station Commander RAF Cosford, Group Captain Tone Baker, said “We are delighted to be hosting our biggest and best ever Air Show this summer. 2018 is a special year as we mark RAF100 but also RAF Cosford itself celebrates its 80th birthday, and there is no better way for the public to get involved than coming along to the Air Show and see behind the scenes of an active Royal Air Force station.”

Air Show Tickets, priced at £29.00 per adult, are now sale in a number of outlets across the region and online. Accompanied under-16s enter the Air Show for free, making the event an excellent family day out and great value for money.