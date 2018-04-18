Music legend named as one of Shrewsbury Folk Festival’s final headliners

The man behind one of radio’s most played songs will be making his debut performance at Shrewsbury Folk Festival this year.

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, who had Top 20 hits with Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun and their number one Make Me Smile (Come Up & See Me), will be one of the headliners on the first night of the festival on Friday August 24.

Festival organisers have also secured an exclusive performance from Budiño, the band led by world class Galician piper Xosé Manuel Budiño, to close the festival’s Bellstone stage on Monday August 27.

Budiño has collaborated with bands such as Altan (Ireland), Capercaille (Scotland), Oskorri (Basque Country), and artists like Kepa Junkera and previously performed at UK festivals including Cambridge and Heb Celt.

Edgelarks, a rare duo performance from Johnny Coppin and Phil Beer, the Yola Carter Band, a new folk dance music and storytelling show from Will Pound called Through the Seasons, and Anglo-Americana pairing A Different Thread are also new announcements.

Other names already confirmed include the Richard Thompson Electric Trio, Steeleye Span, Turin Brakes, Show of Hands, Jon Boden and The Remnant Kings, Irish supergroup Usher’s Island, American singer songwriter Gretchen Peters, Daoirí Farrell Trio, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band, Canadians The Fitzgeralds, Shooglenifty with Rhajastani band Dhun Dhora, The Mighty Doonans, Guo Yue and Joji Hirota with members of London Taiko Drummers, Skerryvore, Fisherman’s Friends, Rusty Shackle, Peter Knight and John Spiers, State of the Union, Brooks Williams Band, O’Hooley & Tidow, Megson, Blowzabella, The Wilson Family and more.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “This year’s line up reflects our desire to offer a wide range of music from traditional folk to more contemporary acts in the genre, world music, Americana and the best of singer songwriters such as Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel.

“Budiño is renowned for his high energy performance and the band will undoubtedly close the festival in style. They play to enormous crowds around the world and it’s a real coup to tempt them to Shrewsbury.

“We hope the eclectic line up and addition of popular acts like Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel will encourage more people to come and experience this world class festival tucked away in a corner of Shropshire!”

Around 7,000 people are expected to attend the four-day festival at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road, which runs from August 24 to 27 and is on course to sell out of tickets.

It has four main music stages, a dance tent featuring ceilidhs, workshops and dance shows, children and youth festivals, more than 100 workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, prosecco and cocktail bars and on-site camping for weekend ticket holders.