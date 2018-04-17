This year’s Shrewsbury International Cartoon Festival offers a whole truckload of cartooning on the theme of Transport.

The festival will be showcasing contributions from cartoonists from Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, the USA, Tanzania, Romania, Ireland and the UK plus a volunteer from Taiwan.

A day of live events in The Square this Saturday 21st April which compliments other activities including workshops, talks, exhibitions and a S-mile Trail around the town.

The focus of the live event will see 30 cartoonists from around the World set loose to caricature and cartoon to their and your heart’s content. Watch large big board cartooning and take home a caricature. Marvel at the afternoon’s Melodrawma!

The ‘Are We Nearly There Yet?’’ and international selling exhibitions at Bear Steps Gallery and Theatre Severn offer over 100 cartoons to tantalise your taste buds.

The exhibition at the Bear Steps, St Alkmund’s Square, Shrewsbury will run until 28th April 10.00am – 4.00pm daily. Over 80 cartoons on the theme of Transport will be on show at Bear Steps, together with four signed prints by cartoon legend Ralph Steadman.

American and Belgian cartoonists will be showcasing their work at exhibitions at Theatre Severn at Frankwell Quay, (until 27th May) and VAN Gallery (17th – 28th April). Irish cartoonist Wendy Shea from the Irish Times will be exhibiting at Participate Gallery, Riverside (until 28th April).

On Friday 20th April, a panel discussion will take place at The Wightman Theatre in Princess Street with leading cartoonists chaired by radio presenter Alex Lester at 7.30pm. Tickets £5 via the website or on the door.

An important aim of the Festival is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to get stuck in and have fun. Alongside what is being served up in The Square on the 21st April cartoon and animation workshops will take place at Central – Shrewsbury Baptist Church on Claremont Street and English Bridge Campus on Saturday. There is a small charge of £2 to participate.

Last but not least the S-mile Trail is as tasty as ever, a coffee, cake and cartoon trail around town throughout April.

This year the festival is helping to raise funds for local charity ‘Wheels to Work’, which helps young people with transport to employment.

More information about the festival is at www.shrewsburycartoonfestival.com