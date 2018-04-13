Shropshire County Show 2018 set to be packed full of entertainment

Organisers of one Shropshire’s oldest agricultural shows are gearing up for another successful year when the event returns to Shrewsbury on May 26.

Shropshire County Show will have more free entertainment on offer than ever before, with monster trucks taking top billing in the main arena and dozens of activities taking place all over the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Entries for all animal categories are reported to be strong, and the horse show is attracting high levels of entries too.

Show chairman, Neale Sadler, said all the signs were pointing to this year’s show being a cracker.

“The organising committee always works really hard to provide as much free entertainment for people once they have paid to enter the show,” he said.

“We are pleased to say we have more activities than ever before lined up for 2018, alongside all of the traditional exhibitions you would expect at an agricultural show.

“The Kids Zone will have musical theme this year, with Shropshire Music Service providing have-a-go workshops, and we have the ever-popular Animal Man, Magic Kev and Juggling Jim providing entertainment all day.

“New for this year will be canoeing on the river, and other adventure sports, and an extreme mountain biking display.

“We have a fantastic line-up for the main arena entertainment, with Big Pete’s Monster Trucks taking centre stage, along with the Wirral Marching Pipe Band, birds of prey, childrens’ mounted pony games, and of course the Young Farmers’ float parade which is always great fun.”

Mr Sadler said tickets were cheaper in advance and advised people to buy their tickets as soon as they could.

“A big commitment of the show is to make it as accessible as possible for everyone,” he said. “With that in mind, we try to keep ticket prices as low as we can.

“Advance tickets are cheaper than paying on the day, with a family ticket for two adults and three children costing £31, single adult tickets £13 and children aged 14 and over £4 – children aged 13 and under are free.

“Gate prices with be £15 for an adult, £35 for a family, and £5 for a child aged 14 and over.

“We hope the good people of Shropshire will come and support the show as they do every year and help make it a great success.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com or call 01743 289831.