Shrewsbury Folk Festival hosts free songwriting workshop for young musicians

An award-winning musician will host a free song writing workshop in Shrewsbury next month as part of a programme by Shrewsbury Folk Festival to get more young people involved in traditional music.

Greg Russell, who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2013 and the Horizon Award from the same source with Ciaran Algar on 2014, will deliver the session for 11 to 15-year-olds at The Hive in Belmont on May 20.

During the five-hour workshop Greg will share song writing tips and advice and talk about how he approaches the process. The intensive workshop will be followed by a short gig featuring the participants and with Greg performing some of his own songs.

The workshop is part of Shrewsbury Folk Festival’s Room for All programme, which aims to promote cultural diversity and introduce a new audience to different music and dance traditions.

It is part of the educational outreach arm of the project that has also involved delivering dance and music workshops to hundreds of young people at schools in Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The programme is supported by a £95,000 investment from Arts Council England and a £1,000 Arts Revenue Grant from Shropshire Council.

Room for All Project manager Joy Lamont said: “Greg is a very talented singer song writer and has achieved a great deal of success at a relatively young age.

“Through his music, Greg tackles a vast range of powerful topics and his workshop will undoubtedly inspire and encourage other young musicians to develop their song writing art. This workshop will be a valuable investment in young talent as part of the Room for All project.”

There are a limited number of places available on a first come, first served basis. To attend, email olivia@hiveonline.org.uk with your name, contact details and date of birth before May 4. Those attending without a parent or carer, will be required to complete a consent form.