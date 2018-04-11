RAF Museum Cosford launches new vintage and handmade festival

It’s chocks away for a brand-new vintage festival taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford this Summer!

Exhibitor applications for the ‘Vintage and Handmade Festival’ on 11-12 August are now open and organisers have already lined up plenty of retro highlights to keep vintage lovers entertained.

New for 2018, this event will showcase over 50 local creators with a passion for their handmade, handcrafted products and carefully selected vintage wares. Held in the spacious grounds at the RAF Museum Cosford, the exhibitor marquees will be nestled amongst the VC10 and Hercules aircraft and will be packed with all things retro including live music, a vintage photo booth and even a beauty parlour! Plus, a highlight for visitors both days will be a spectacular flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire!

For families with little crafters, head to the ‘Mini Makers’ tent and take part in workshops including pom pom pilots and planes, or a make-do-and-mend session where youngsters can decorate their very own bag to take home using recycled fabrics. These drop-in 30 minute sessions are suitable for children aged 7-14 and cost £3 per person. Places are limited to 30 children per session so to guarantee your place, book online now www.rafmuseum.org/cosford.

For those who really want to get into the vintage vibe, there will be a pop-up beauty parlour with a team of beautifiers creating divine, authentic vintage looks with both hair and makeup! Why not treat yourself to some victory curls and the perfect lip and liner by booking yourself in the parlour for a vintage make over. But it’s not just for the ladies, a beard and neck tidy and a MAN-i-cure is available for the gents, even the youngsters can enjoy a Mini Blusherette makeover, with curled hair, glitter gloss and mini manicure.

Once your make-up’s done, why not head over to the vintage caravan photo booth, select your props and pose for some fun photos to take home as a memento of the day.

There will be plenty of live music over the festival weekend for visitors to sing along and dance to, including performances from The Ronnies, a four-piece close harmony group singing swing style songs from the 1940s. Plus, Gloria Sunset, an acoustic duo playing jazz and blues from the 1920s right through to the present and Joe Conner playing his Banjo in a tribute to the wartime comedian George Formby.

After perusing the stalls for unique handmade and retro items, visitors can relax in the vintage tea room and enjoy homemade cakes and a cup of tea served in china cups and saucers. Or why not grab a bite to eat from the tasty line-up of street food vendors serving a selection of hot artisan food, ice-creams and drinks from their vintage vehicles.

Organisers are offering a special RAF Centenary year price on exhibitor pitches for a limited time only. Book before the end of April and bag a two-day pitch for just £100+VAT. For more details and enquiries on exhibitor pitches email events-cosford@rafmuseum.org.

The Vintage and Handmade Festival will run from 10am to 5pm (last admission 4pm) on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August and admission is just £5 per adult, with family rates available. Tickets to the festival are now available to purchase in advance via the RAF Museum website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford. Festival goers will also be able to enjoy exploring the aircraft and exhibits on display at the RAF Museum Cosford – with their wristband on, they can pop in and out of the festival to the Museum throughout the day.

In addition to the parking at the Museum, there will be a FREE shuttle bus operating from the large car park at Cosford train station over the festival weekend. The bus will run continuously throughout the day and will drop visitors right at the entrance to the festival! Disabled parking is available at the Museum.