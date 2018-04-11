Director appointed for Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society’s next production

Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society has revealed the director of its next production Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

He is 42-year-old Andy Poulton who has been involved with various musical productions as producer/director for a quarter of a century.

Andy moved to Shropshire almost 12 months ago with a view to looking for local theatre groups and he has successfully applied to be director for the Shrewsbury Society’s first-ever Priscilla Queen of the Desert production.

Andy said: “I have not had any previous involvement in a production of Priscilla, but that is what makes this so exciting for me.

“I’ve been having fun researching all the different characters and the story as well as pulling this altogether ready for the launch night.

“This is a fabulous new show for amateurs which has lots of energy, some fabulous well known songs and outrageous costumes.

“I would love to capture this energy with all Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society members and feed it directly into the production which in turn should make for a great rehearsal atmosphere as well as an even better production for our audiences to enjoy.”

Andy’s previous companies on the amateur stage are well known to Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society through their NODA – National Operatic and Dramatic Association – membership.

Since 1982 he has been involved in musical theatre with companies who have performed at various venues around the West Midlands. Most of the theatre groups he has worked with have been on recommendation.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society’s next production at Theatre Severn from October 3-6.

Anyone wishing to join the society for the show should contact Sharon Taylor on s-e-t-@live.co.uk