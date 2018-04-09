Anastacia to join Lionel Richie in Shrewsbury for his ‘All The Hits’ tour

Anastacia will be joining Lionel Richie as a special guest when he visits Shrewsbury with his ‘All The Hits’ tour in June.

Anastacia burst onto the global music scene with her debut ‘Not That Kind’ and has since gone onto massive world-renowned success achieving over 20 million worldwide sales, making her one of the fastest and biggest selling artists of the new millennium.

With over a dozen Top 40 entries to her name, spurred on by multi-platinum, global hits ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’ and major hits ‘Sick and Tired.’ Anastacia has achieved number one hits in 19 countries, a shower of gold and platinum awards, more than 100 million YouTube views, three BRIT Award nominations and more.

These will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2. The dates followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage. Lionel’s incredible success continued as his album ‘The Definitive Collection’ topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.

The Lionel Richie ‘All The Hits’ tour will stop off at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Wednesday 13 June.