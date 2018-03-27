Things to do in Shropshire over the 2018 Easter holidays

Looking for something to do with the family in Shropshire this Easter? Scroll through the events using the next button to find something to do near you.
1. Feathers and Flight fun at RAF Museum Cosford
‘Feathers and Flight’ is the theme to this year’s Easter break activities taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.
With a fact-finding trail running each day and a special birds of prey flying display highlight running on Thursday each week, families are invited to explore the world of flight and learn how aircraft design has been inspired by nature.
On Thursday 5 and 12 April, the Museum will have some feathered friends flying in to meet with visitors. An array of birds of prey including Hawks, Buzzards, Falcons, Owls and a Bald Eagle, along with their handlers will be on site all day to meet with visitors. The pop-up falconry will be positioned outside the Test Flight hangar where visitors can get up close to the birds and learn more about their incredible capabilities, their daily routines and special diets as well as some of their quirky likes and dislikes, including one bird’s dislike of the colour yellow! At 12pm and 2pm on both dates there will be a fantastic flying display taking place, where the true beauty of the birds will come to life. Being so close to an active airfield, the birds will be on training lines for the display which will last approximately 45 minutes – guaranteed to be a highlight of the day and not to be missed! Plus, viewing the display and meeting the birds is completely FREE!
RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said: “Having proved so popular last year the birds of prey are back for two special display days this Easter! The flying display, which takes place at 12pm and 2pm promises to be a real treat for families. Not only can you see the magnificent birds up close and flying, but also hear more about how the aircraft in our collection have taken inspiration from our feathered friends.”
Running for the entire duration of the Easter school break will be the fact finding ‘Feathers and Flight’ trail.
Families will need to be eagle-eyed as they pass through the hangars this half term when they go in search of the answers to six tricky aircraft and bird themed questions. Nestled in amongst the aircraft on display will be the answers to each of their trail questions which highlight the close relationship between aircraft design and birds. Look out for the ‘Feather and Flight’ boards and jot down the answers on your trail sheet – once complete, why not enter our Facebook competition by colouring in the RAF badge on the reverse (which also features an Eagle), cut it out to create a badge and share a photo on our page www.facebook.com/rafmuseumcosford to be in with a chance of winning a £20 gift voucher to spend in the RAF Museum Shop. So, if you have any eagle-eyed youngsters in your family and want to take part, all you need to do is pick up your trail sheet from the Visitor Centre on arrival for just £1.
The Museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm throughout the Easter break, including the bank holiday weekend when there will be a special ‘100 Years of the RAF Festival’ taking place on 1-2 April, celebrating and commemorating the RAF’s Centenary. Entry to the Museum and the events is FREE of charge.
For further details about the Museum and the Easter activities visit www.rafmuseum.org/cosford.
Important information: We have made every effort to ensure this guide is accurate at the time of publishing. Please check with the venue before attending.
2. Easter Fun at Blists Hill Victorian Town
There’s plenty to see and do at Blists Hill Victorian Town this Easter.
Have a go at egg dancing and visit wearing your Easter Bonnet and join-in with the Easter bonnet parade over the Bank Holiday Weekend (30 Mar – 2 Apr).
Over the Easter school holidays, 30 March – 15 April, there will be lots of fun activities to keep you entertained.
On many days over the break join the Ranger to see chicks’ eggs being kept warm in the incubator and discover how to see inside the eggs. If you are lucky watch the eggs hatch and maybe hold a baby chick!
You can also find out how chocolate eggs are made by the experts in the cottage next to the Sweet Shop and follow a family trail around the Town and woodlands searching for the hidden Easter bunnies.
Every day you can visit the Print Shop and learn how the development of the printing press changed the world, then head to the Good’s Shed and have a go at designing and printing a poster to take home.
Activities vary from day to day and some carry additional charges.
For ticket prices see – https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/plan/ticket-prices/
3. Explore Attingham Park this Easter
Things to see, things to do, things to explore, and things to discover, visit Attingham Park this Easter and join in with a whole host of activities for all the family.
From a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt to geocaching in the grounds, and exploring nature with the WildLife Survival School there’s plenty of events and activities planned to help you make the most of a visit during the Easter school holidays (Friday 30 March to Sunday 15 April).
The ‘egg-citing’ Easter fun starts early at the National Trust’s Attingham Park with Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts being held over the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 March, as well as the Easter weekend from Friday 30 March to Monday 2 April. Families will be tasked to embark on a trail to help Lord Berwick find a missing golden egg in the grounds, whilst learning a little more about some of our native British birds. Once the missing egg has been found, explorers will be rewarded with an egg of their own – a Cadbury chocolate Easter egg! Easter trails are £2.50 per trail and chocolate eggs will be available while stocks last.
Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said, ‘Our Cadbury Easter Egg hunt this year is ‘eggs-tra’ special! With the help of our volunteers we’ve been making larger than usual birds nests and eggs to represent British birds you would see throughout the seasons at Attingham! We’re looking forward to seeing all the eager ‘eggs-plorers’ – there’s an extra challenge for those on our early egg hunts – can they save their egg until the Easter weekend!”
On Wednesdays during the Easter school holidays Cotswold Outdoor will be at Attingham for ‘Get Geocaching!’. The Cotswold specialists will be on hand from 10.30am to 4pm to show visitors the ropes, and devices will be available to hire for 90 minutes on a first come, first served basis (limited number of devices, £4 per hire).
Attingham is teaming up with the WildLife Survival School again this holiday, and they will be back at Attingham on Thursday 5 and Thursday 12 April for ‘Wild times: back to nature’ where families can leave the technology behind for an hour of fun around the campfire. Sessions are suitable for ages 5-11 years old, will take place at times throughout the day, and must be pre-booked via http://wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com/ Sessions cost £5 per child (plus booking fees); admission charges to Attingham Park will also apply for non-members of the National Trust.
Crafty little ones will be able to get stuck in at ‘Spring Crafts’ on Tuesday 10 April from 11am to 3pm where there will be a choice of different spring-themed crafts to take part in (£2.50 to take part).
For more information on Attingham and activities and events taking place please visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708162. National Trust Members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members, adult £12.20, child £6.10, family £30.50 (non-gift aid prices). Additional charges apply for some events.
4. Crafts, laughs and plenty of clowning around at SVR this Easter
Exciting steam train rides and a wealth of family activities – the Severn Valley Railway has all the ingredients for a great day out this Easter.
The Railway’s fleet of heritage steam locomotives will be fired-up and ready to take visitors on a steam train journey of adventure along the line, stopping-off at any of the SVR’s six historic stations, from March 30th – April 15th.
Visitors can head to The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley, which will be home to a range of family-friendly activities. From March 31st – April 15th, people can try their hand at creating their very own art and craft masterpieces, from origami Easter Bunnies and Easter cards to Easter-themed colouring-in.
A mischievous bunch of Easter chicks have gone on an adventure and hidden all around the Engine House – eagle-eyed visitors can try to find them all and spell out the secret word to win a ‘cracking’ prize.
March marks The Engine House’s 10th anniversary and creative youngsters can take part in a competition to design a birthday card, with the winner receiving a family Freedom of the Line ticket for a day out on the Railway, as well as the chance to have their design on display for all to admire.
Lots of laughs are expected on April 1st as madcap children’s entertainer Ronnie Crackers arrives with his friends Punch & Judy to perform all kinds of comic capers throughout the day. No stranger to face-painting, balloon-modelling and more, it is sure to be a fun day with Ronnie around.
Dippy the Clown arrives on April 2nd for some energetic entertaining and comedy magic workshops. From juggling, making balloon animals, riding a unicycle, spinning plates and more, there’s not much that Dippy can’t do.
Entry to The Engine House and the activities is free with a Freedom of the Line Ticket and the Annual Family Pass is valid, otherwise standard Engine House Entry fees apply.
Visitors can also take time to explore The Engine House’s range of interactive exhibits and enjoy two brand new exhibitions, the first featuring the work of John Austin – a Fellow of the Guild of Railway Artists and the second marking the 50th anniversary of the last days of steam.
Those looking for a special treat during their visit can enjoy an Easter Afternoon Tea for two at The Engine House’s on-site restaurant, from 2pm-4.30pm on April 2nd-6th. Advance booking is essential, on 01746 862387 or sue.horsley@svrlive.com. An Easter Sunday Roast will also be served on April 1st – no need to book.
Clare Gibbard, the SVR’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We’ve got a jam-packed schedule this Easter holidays, with plenty to keep the kids entertained, from colourful entertainers to crafts, and lots of competitions.
“With two new exhibitions, dining experiences and a busy timetable of steam trains on offer throughout, there will be plenty to do and see for all ages, come sunshine or April showers.”
For more information, visit www.svr.co.uk, call 01562 757900 or see the Severn Valley Railway Official Site or Families pages on Facebook.
5. Easter Fun Days at Meadowdale Nurseries in Telford
Meadowdale Nurseries in Telford will be holding two Easter Fun Days on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th April.
If you are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays there will be plenty for them to do. There will be an egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt, plus fun activities such as face painting, paint your own pebble and a design an Easter Egg competition.
The events will run from 10am – 3pm, with tickets costing just £5.00 per child.
There will also be a special visit from the Easter Bunny and the opportunity to take fun photographs inside giant eggs to remind you of a great visit.
John Anderson, co-owner of the Nurseries, said: “We were delighted by the huge success of our children’s workshops and events at the end of last year, so we thought we would try something fun for Easter. We’re always looking for ways in which we can encourage children to get involved and learn about gardening and ‘growing their own’, so anything that gets them coming into the garden centre is great.”
If you would like to attend the Fun Days, there is no need to pre-book, simply turn up on your chosen day. A small charge of £5.00 per child will be taken on the day, which includes all of the activities.
Meadowdale Nurseries is open Monday – Saturday between 9am and 5.30pm and Sunday’s 10am – 4pm. It is situated on Wellington Road, Horsehay, on the A5223 (postcode TF4 2PU). From junction 6 of the M54 take the A5223 towards Ironbridge Gorge and the Nurseries are located on the right, immediately after Horsehay Village Golf Course.
For further information please telephone 01952 502470 or log onto their website www.meadowdale-nurseries.co.uk
6. Easter Tile Decorating at Jackfield Tile Museum
At Jackfield Tile Museum this Easter you can create your own Easter themed designs at family drop-in tile decorating workshops (Mon-Fri) 2 – 13 April.
Designs can be as colourful and original as your imagination allows, perhaps an Easter bunny, baby chick, chocolate egg or a bouquet of spring flowers. The Victorian tube lining technique will be used to decorate the tiles, which is just like icing a cake!
Once you’ve piped on the design you can add colourful glazes, then leave your tile at the museum where it will be fired in a kiln and posted to your home; or you can collect it from Jackfield if you live nearby.
Tiles are priced from £5 each plus p&p extra to have your tile sent home after firing.
For ticket prices see – https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/plan/ticket-prices/
7. Easter activities at Severn Valley Country Park
Shropshire Council rangers are having an egg-cellent time preparing for all the fun activities happening this Easter at Severn Valley Country Park.
The Easter Bunny will be joining us for a 2.5km fun run; there’ll be self-led trail and story time with The Highway Rat; children can get gardening and create suncatchers, and as well as having a go at a bushtucker trial.
The visitor centre and café will be open every day from Friday 30 March 2018 to Sunday 15 April 2018 from 11am-5pm. We have delicious fresh bean coffee, bread from a local bakery and many other tasty treats our café menu.
Each day a self-led trail will be available to collect from the visitor centre. It tells the story of the Highway Rat while following an exciting trail around the park. If you want to hear the full story of the Highway Rat, you can join our ranger on Wednesday 4 April (£4 per child) for story time at Severn Valley.
Every Thursday of the holidays, we’ll be holding drop in session between 11am-1pm. On Thursday 5 April, as spring is the perfect time to get out in the garden, the children can join us in planting mini herb gardens to take home (£5 per mini garden). The following week, on 12 April, our younger visitors can make suncatchers from both paper and biscuits (£3.00 per child).
For the more adventurous children out there, why not come along to our Bush Tucker Fun on Wednesday 11 April (£4 per child). Be brave, try the ‘What’s in the Box?’ challenge, and feast on real bugs!
At the end of the Easter holidays (Sunday 15 April), with the help of Severn Rivers Trust, something very fishy will be going on at Severn Valley. Join us for a 3-mile range led riverside ramble at 10am (£4.50 adults, £3 children) to discover all about a forgotten fish species and a ruined farmstead hidden in the valley. Between 11am-3pm, there will be a free drop-in craft session to make your own fish, and between 2pm-4pm why not join a ranger for pond dipping on Elfin Pool (£2.50 per child), as we celebrate World Fish Migration Day.
Finally, as if that wasn’t enough, join us for Small Mammal Trapping on Friday 20 April 9am-11am (£3 adults, £2 children) to discover all about the mammals that call Severn Valley their home with Sam Devine-Turner from Shropshire Mammal Group. Please call 07458 087305 to book.
For more details about all activities or to book your place, please call the team at the visitor centre on 01746 781192.
8. Easter Clay Crafts at Coalport China Museum
Go along to Coalport China Museum and join family workshops to paint or sculpt chicks and bunnies.
You can decorate a money box, fridge magnet or paper plate with baby animals using quick drying paint. In addition, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, you can also try your hand at sculpting with air-drying clay to make a nest with a baby chick or a young rabbit in a burrow.
Afterwards, explore the museum’s many galleries following an Easter themed family trail.
Additional charges apply to take part in some activities and an admission ticket is required.
For ticket prices see – https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/plan/ticket-prices/
9. WW1 and WW2 living history weekend at Park Hall Countryside Experience
Turn back the clock to the First and Second World Wars this Easter at Park Hall Countryside Experience.
Between March 31 – 2 April see Axis-Allied re-enactors in authentic period uniforms, displaying original equipment and weapons.
This is a three day family event with plenty to see and do, there will be WW1 troops from a range of countries displaying in the period trench system such as British and Commonwealth, German, French, Russian, Austro-Hungarian and Italian.
WW2 living history displays will also be in the field next to the trench system.
Admission for the event can be done online at a discounted price using the link below or on the day of the event at the usual admission prices listed below.
Admission Prices:
Adult: £9.95
Child (Aged 2-16): £9.95
Child (Under the age of 2): Free Admission
Concession: £8.95
Family (of 4): £36.95
Book online to save £1 per entry – https://sales.webticketmanager.com/default.aspx?companyid=425&eventid=1199
