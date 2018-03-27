Things to do in Shropshire over the 2018 Easter holidays

1. Feathers and Flight fun at RAF Museum Cosford

‘Feathers and Flight’ is the theme to this year’s Easter break activities taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

With a fact-finding trail running each day and a special birds of prey flying display highlight running on Thursday each week, families are invited to explore the world of flight and learn how aircraft design has been inspired by nature.

On Thursday 5 and 12 April, the Museum will have some feathered friends flying in to meet with visitors. An array of birds of prey including Hawks, Buzzards, Falcons, Owls and a Bald Eagle, along with their handlers will be on site all day to meet with visitors. The pop-up falconry will be positioned outside the Test Flight hangar where visitors can get up close to the birds and learn more about their incredible capabilities, their daily routines and special diets as well as some of their quirky likes and dislikes, including one bird’s dislike of the colour yellow! At 12pm and 2pm on both dates there will be a fantastic flying display taking place, where the true beauty of the birds will come to life. Being so close to an active airfield, the birds will be on training lines for the display which will last approximately 45 minutes – guaranteed to be a highlight of the day and not to be missed! Plus, viewing the display and meeting the birds is completely FREE!

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said: “Having proved so popular last year the birds of prey are back for two special display days this Easter! The flying display, which takes place at 12pm and 2pm promises to be a real treat for families. Not only can you see the magnificent birds up close and flying, but also hear more about how the aircraft in our collection have taken inspiration from our feathered friends.”

Running for the entire duration of the Easter school break will be the fact finding ‘Feathers and Flight’ trail.

Families will need to be eagle-eyed as they pass through the hangars this half term when they go in search of the answers to six tricky aircraft and bird themed questions. Nestled in amongst the aircraft on display will be the answers to each of their trail questions which highlight the close relationship between aircraft design and birds. Look out for the ‘Feather and Flight’ boards and jot down the answers on your trail sheet – once complete, why not enter our Facebook competition by colouring in the RAF badge on the reverse (which also features an Eagle), cut it out to create a badge and share a photo on our page www.facebook.com/rafmuseumcosford to be in with a chance of winning a £20 gift voucher to spend in the RAF Museum Shop. So, if you have any eagle-eyed youngsters in your family and want to take part, all you need to do is pick up your trail sheet from the Visitor Centre on arrival for just £1.

The Museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm throughout the Easter break, including the bank holiday weekend when there will be a special ‘100 Years of the RAF Festival’ taking place on 1-2 April, celebrating and commemorating the RAF’s Centenary. Entry to the Museum and the events is FREE of charge.

For further details about the Museum and the Easter activities visit www.rafmuseum.org/cosford.

Important information: We have made every effort to ensure this guide is accurate at the time of publishing. Please check with the venue before attending.