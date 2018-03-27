Steam trains, model railways, behind the scenes tours and more at SVR Open House Weekend

A huge range of model railways to marvel at, behind the scenes tours and lots to see and do along the line are all on offer at the Severn Valley Railway’s Open House Weekend, from April 7th-8th.

Back by popular demand, the SVR’s model railway exhibition gives people the chance to admire more than 30 model railway layouts, on display in the Kidderminster Diesel Depot and The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley.

Visitors will also be able to experience the inner workings of the SVR, with behind the scenes tours of Bridgnorth Locomotive Works and Boiler Shop and Bewdley Yard.

Those who have always wondered how signals work can see for themselves, with Bridgnorth, Bewdley North and Kidderminster signalboxes all open for visits.

The Railway’s resident steam and diesel locomotives will be running an intensive service through the weekend, and this year, visiting engine Bellerophon, built way back in 1874 and one of the oldest working steam locomotives in the world, will be also be taking passengers up and down the line.

The Coalyard Miniature Railway at Kidderminster will be open for rides (£1 each) and the miniature Paddock Garden Railway at Hampton Loade will be in steam on Sunday.

Those who feel like a real treat can book a Cream Tea experience on board the SVR’s Observation Saloon as it travels through the Severn Valley countryside on both days. Booking is essential – see www.svr.co.uk

Model Railway layouts this year, both fictional and real-life recreations, include Fair T Middlin – a 1950/60s fictional industrial area in the North of England; It’s All White – a deep Winter scene in The Moors where everything is covered in a thick blanket of snow, and the SVR’s very own Arley Station in ‘00’ gauge, depicting the GWR or preservation era.

Visitors can also see the latest exhibition at The Engine House, featuring nine original oil paintings – some for sale, by John Austin – a Fellow of the Guild of Railway Artists, as well as exploring the venue’s range of interactive exhibits.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events coordinator said: “Open House Weekend is a great way to bring all our supporters together to say a huge thank you for their on-going hard work and commitment, as well as offering visitors a great day out, with lots going on along the line.

“We’re very excited about having Bellerophon in full-steam throughout the event as an added treat and the model railway layouts really are worth seeing – the attention to detail is amazing. We’re thoroughly looking forward to it, and hope to attract future supporters and volunteers to the Railway in the process.”

Entry to The Engine House Visitor Centre and Kidderminster Diesel Depot is free with a Freedom of the Line ticket to travel. Otherwise, Engine House admission charges apply and there will be a £3 entry fee for the Diesel Depot.