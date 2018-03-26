Spring into a Night of Cocktails, Canapés & Dancing!

A charity fundraising event will be held in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust at 7.30pm, on the 28th April at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Montgomery Waters Meadow.

There will be a charity auction and raffle with Photo Booth, live music entertainment and more, plus comedy Magician…The GREAT Paul Rushworth.

Tickets £20 Available from Carrie Griffin – 07779102657 – Carriegriffin1979@gmail.com.

The Harry Johnson Trust provides support to children who are being treated for cancer at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, as well as their families, it provides children who are admitted to the ward with a hamper of essential items to make the stay in hospital more comfortable and provides children with soft fleece pillowcases which are gentle on a bare head when they lose their hair from chemotherapy.

It offers short mini-breaks in Shropshire and beyond for children who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a holiday due to their medical conditions, the charity was set up by Sally and Stephen Johnson following the death of their son Harry, aged just seven, in 2014.

If a child dies the charity also offers to make a patchwork blanket or “memory bear” as a reminder of a lost loved one. Sally said the money would be used to buy vouchers for the children to enjoy days out to provide respite during treatments.

“These respite days provide a break from treatment, a little normality during a very difficult time, and enables families to spend much-needed time together as they are often apart during treatment for days on end,” she said “It will bring many smiles.”