An evening with Pete Waterman at Theatre Severn

One of the most influential and prolific music moguls of a generation, the man behind more than 100 Top 40 UK Hits and 40 Million records, Pete Waterman is heading to Theatre Severn this September.

Pete is visiting Shrewsbury on Sunday 23 September as part of a nationwide tour which will see the acclaimed producer talk through the secrets behind his songwriting craft – from Rick and Kylie through to Steps. With plenty of anecdotes and secrets in between!

Following on from Pete Waterman’s sold out ‘A Life in Song’ concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall, this tour is a rare chance to hear these behind the scenes stories in an intimate setting.

This one-man show will give audiences across the UK the chance to hear first-hand how a British railway worker managed achieve over 500 million record sales worldwide, becoming not only a producer and songwriter, but also an A&R man, radio DJ, and television presenter.

Ever-present through various defining eras of British music, from the 80s synth-pop, right through to the birth of music reality TV in Pop Idol, Pete Waterman’s legacy in launching artists is still to this day being felt in the renewed comeback successes of artists such as Steps, Rick Astley and Kylie Minogue. In 2005, he was awarded an OBE for his services to British music.

With an entrepreneurial spirit encompassing several of his biggest passions, another subject Pete will explore is his love and involvement in British Railways. As a charismatic and versatile speaker, he’ll also impart some of his wisdom in this show on how he managed to turn this passion into successful investment.

