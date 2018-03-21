ITV search for Shropshire families for new series of The Family Chase

The programme makers of the popular daytime show The Chase are creating a 2nd series of The Family Chase and have their eyes on Shropshire.

Last year ITV made six family episodes of the popular daytime show The Chase, which aired on Saturday evenings during September and October. This year it returns, and producers are on the lookout for more families to try and stay one step ahead of the chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands!

Auditions are due to take place around the UK in May and June, and the show’s makers are looking for families from all walks of life and although the applicant must be 18 and over, team members can be 16+.

A Casting Producer from the show said: “We will be auditioning around the country and we’d love to see some families from Shropshire appear on the show and potentially win some big money.”

Bradley Walsh fronts The Family Chase, a Saturday tea-time version of the international hit game show, which is now made in more than 10 countries.

Each show features a different family trying to stay one step ahead of the chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands. The four contestants each answer a series of general knowledge questions as they attempt to get their tactics right and make it into the final chase, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with the prize.

Chasers Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be doing their best to ensure they leave with nothing.

Host Bradley Walsh said: “Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase. What we quickly discovered was that families aren’t frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say. Imagine anything you’ve said to your family whilst you’re watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio. There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’ it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’. If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we’d say.”

The application process closes on the 6 July 2018, interested families can find the application page here: http://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/thefamilychase