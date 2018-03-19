Much Wenlock Festival returns bigger and better for 2018

Returning for 2018, the much anticipated Much Wenlock Festival is set to take the town by storm with another action-packed two-week programme.

Taking place from Saturday 2nd June until Saturday, June 16th on the Much Wenlock church green, the festival will raise the entertainment bar once again with a host of talented performers.

From a 40 piece on-stage orchestra to an Abba tribute band, 2018 is set to be the most successful year yet for the festival.

Peter Wight, chairman of the Much Wenlock Festival, said he was thrilled to finally reveal the ambitious line up for next year’s festival.

“After the sheer success of the festival in 2016, plans for 2018 were quickly underway. It has been an exciting year planning the acts to ensure we now build on that success with our next festival and we couldn’t be happier with the result.

“We always aim to provide a programme with something for everyone and our list of nationally-renowned acts for 2018 goes above and beyond in order to achieve that. From a West End songs to a tea party, there is entertainment to suit all tastes.”

Returning for 2018 is Oddsocks, one of the UKs best-loved touring theatre companies, who stole the show at the 2016 festival with their hilarious and witty rendition of Macbeth.

“We are most delighted to be welcoming the incredibly talented Oddsocks back to the marquee after their sell out performance in 2016. I have lost count of the number of people who have requested that they return!

“This year they will be performing across two dates adding their own highly-entertaining twist to two of Shakespeare’s most popular plays – Romeo & Juliet and the Tempest. Both are guaranteed to wow and amuse audiences in equal measure.”

The Much Wenlock Festival is supported by lock manufactures Lowe & Fletcher Group; PR experts, Nathan Rous PR and builder’s merchants, Tanners to name a few.

Tickets are now available to purchase online from www.muchwenlockfestival.org.uk or in store at Penny Farthing Gifts in Much Wenlock town square.