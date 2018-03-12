Zoë Beyers to perform with Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra

One of the UK’s most versatile violinists has agreed to perform the Sibelius violin concerto with Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra later this month.

South-African born Zoë Beyers, who now lives in Shrewsbury, performs as soloist, chamber musician, director and orchestral leader across the world. She recently recorded and filmed Vaughan Williams’ the Lark Ascending with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra for Sky Arts.

Zoë will be performing Sibelius’ violin concerto with the SSO on March 28th at Shrewsbury College (SCAT). The concerto, written in 1904, was Sibelius’ only concerto and is widely considered one of the greatest and most challenging works in the violin repertoire.

Zoë said: “I’m very excited to play the Sibelius Concerto with the SSO. No other concerto for the violin manages to combine traditional folk fiddle music with technical virtuosity quite as successfully as this one – but the fireworks never get in the way of the music. It’s more of a symphony for violin and orchestra, full of colour and emotion.”

The SSO’s concert also includes the delightful ‘Overture in the Italian Style’ by Schubert, as well as Dvorak’s glorious Seventh Symphony.

Wednesday 28 March 2018 at 7.30 pm, Clayton Hall, Shrewsbury College (SCAT), London Road SY2 6PR

Tickets £15 (£2 students) from Theatre Severn Box Office or on the door.