Someone Like You to recreate the magic of Adele at Theatre Severn

With 2018 marking 10 years since the sensational debut album ‘19’ was released, Katie Markham is set to bring an incredible performance to Theatre Severn, recreating the magic that the legendary Adele started a decade ago.

When X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol on stage in London, and launching a brand-new UK touring show all within a year.

This immaculate concert production recreates the magic of Adele’s music from her three hit albums, ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’, reminding audiences why they first fell in love with her beautiful music ten years ago and will be performed at Theatre Severn on Saturday 28 April 2018.

Katie says: “There is a real beauty to Adele’s music. I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotion out for all the world to see.”

Featuring the smash hits ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Make You Feel my Love’, ‘Set Fire to the Rain’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Hello’ and the multi-million seller ‘Skyfall’, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele, Someone Like You is the quintessential show for any fan of Adele.

“You sounded brilliant. I loved your audition video.” – Adele

“Katie has a lovely voice.” – Sharon Osbourne, X Factor

“I thought you really pulled it out of the bag.” – Gary Barlow, X Factor

“Katie’s voice is stunning and captivating. Having known her for many years I always knew she would do well.” – Sam Bailey, X Factor winner 2013

Tickets for Someone Like You at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone 01743 281281 and from the venue Box Office.