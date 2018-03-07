Uncover the stories of the ‘Women of the College’ at Attingham Park

It’s been 100 years since the first group of women gained the right to vote in Britain. To mark this centenary the National Trust is exploring the roles of women, and raising the profile of their hidden histories, at the places it cares for.

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is exploring the roles and opportunities for women attending the Shropshire Adult Education College, based there from 1948 to 1976.

A zeal for adult education followed the difficult wartime years of the 20th century and a series of educational colleges sprang up across the country, often taking residence in large country houses. This was the case at Attingham, where before his death in 1947, Thomas, 8th Lord Berwick had agreed that Shropshire Council could take on a lease of part of Attingham Hall for use as a college. It opened the following year and was an important part of Attingham until it closed in 1976.

Helen Rowse, Mansion Conservation and Engagement Manager said “The post-war years were a really important time for women and education. Women were involved in the management of the college, attending courses, and working as domestic staff – who were also welcome to attend lectures during their free time. During the early years there was a crèche on site, education was inclusive and for all! It was also a time of change for Attingham. During that time the College occupied the west side of the Mansion while Lady Berwick continued to live on the east side, and the National Trust was beginning to open up a limited number of rooms for visitors to see.”

From now until Sunday 4 November visitors to the Shropshire estate will be able to find out more about this interesting aspect of Attingham’s history with information inside the Mansion about the life of Lady Berwick on the east side of the house, small displays in the rooms on the west side and on the basement level explaining how the College made use of the rooms, and photos, quotes and replica documents all helping to give an understanding of this time and what it meant for the ‘Women of the College’. The Dining Room was used as a music room and lecture theatre during the college years and during 2018 it will be displayed to reflect the College’s use of this space. The regency ambassadorial dinner display on the dining table will be rested for the year while it is condition checked and essential conservation work is carried out on it.

The Mansion is open daily from 11am with last entry at 4.30pm until Sunday 4 November, National Trust members and under 5s visit for free, standard admission charges will apply for non-members.

