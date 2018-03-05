Review: Musical Theatre Showcase – Curtain Call Theatre Company

Rhian Lloyd-Ellis reviews the Curtain Call Theatre Company Musical Theatre Showcase which took place on Tuesday 20th February at Shrewsbury College.

When going to watch a ‘showcase’ of young performers one does not always know what to expect. Maybe an occasional hiccup in the running order, delays, and some mistakes from performers. This cannot be said for the showcase I was lucky enough to watch on Tuesday 20th February at Shrewsbury College on London Road. The showcase, produced by Ben Davies from Curtain Call Theatre Company, was well executed, very organised and performed to a professional standard featuring a truly talented young cast.

Curtain Call Theatre Company Shrewsbury, which opened in September 2016, have graced the stage at Theatre Severn and The Wightman Theatre with productions of Rent, Seussical, Dogfight, The Addams Family, Fame, and Bad Girls. This year the director Ben and his teen and adult casts offer ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Made in Dagenham’.

The showcase began with a wonderful song written by Jason Robert Brown called ‘A New World’ which introduced each cast member to the audience. Each member confidently demonstrated acting through song with powerful solo performances and beautifully blended harmonies.

The evening was hosted by ‘Shrewsbury’s answer to Ant and Dec’ Connor Williams and Jake Evans. The hosts had a great energy and complimented each other with their witty one liners that had the audience in stitches. As the evening continued I was captivated by the talent on stage, each song told a different story and each performer created a character and took the audience on a journey through their song.

Highlights included Alix Davidson singing ‘Mad Hatter’ from Wonderland, Chris Wheeler singing ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ from Les Miserables and a finale led by Izzy Oliver singing ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman.

I also enjoyed charming performances from Lewis Arthur Hammond and Kat Themans who will star as The Baker and Baker’s Wife in the upcoming production of ‘Into The Woods’ in April. The audience also witnessed a sneak peek of this production with Jake Evans and Iszak Brown performing ‘Agony’ which was amusing.

The entire cast should be very proud as there were no weak performance and I have to say that seeing young local talent on stage being able to express their passion for Musical Theatre is wonderful. It was evident how much support they have had from the organiser Ben- who explained to the audience that all funds raised from the evening were to go towards a live band for their production of ‘Into the Woods’ in April. A musical written by Stephen Sondheim about the fairy tales we know so well with one or two twists along the way. The production will play at The Wightman Theatre from Wednesday 11th April until Saturday 14th April 2018.

Tickets can be ordered by emailing curtaincallshrewsbury@gmail.com

Reviewed by Rhian Lloyd-Ellis