Newport Show reveals more entertainment for July event

The organisers of Newport Show have revealed more exciting entertainment for this year’s show including a new celebrity chef, a pair of barbecue experts who are hotly tipped as TV’s next foodie sensation, and plans for more live music.

Great British Bake Off runner up Steven Carter-Bailey will join barbecue queens Samantha Evans and Shauna Guinn, who will star in their own BBC series ‘Sam & Shauna’s Big Cookout’ that airs in April, on the bill of the show’s Festival of Food on July 14.

Steven, who was one of the three contestants to make it to the final in the Bake Off tent in 2017, will give two 45-minute presentations in the food theatre as well as meet fans. He won star baker two weeks in a row and three times in total as well as getting a ‘Hollywood handshake’ from judge Paul during pudding week on the Channel 4 show.

He wowed audiences with his intricate and elaborate bakes including the incredibly life-like cake ‘sandwich’.

Samantha and Shauna, who run one of the UK’s top smokehouses in Barry, Wales, won the best street food category at the BBC Food and Farming Awards in 2015 and were finalists and runners up in the 2016 Observer Food Monthly Awards. They will demonstrate their unique brand of barbecuing and share tips in two live shows in the food theatre.

Main ring entertainment at the Chetwynd Deer Park will include the popular Sheep Show, complete with dancing sheep, with another exciting headline act yet to be revealed.

Three local bands will grace the live music stage in the main arena later in the afternoon, there will be new classes in the livestock ring including commercial beef cattle being judged and scored by an expert panel, and a new class for Shropshire sheep.

The Educational Hub is being extended so it can include even more exhibited work from schools in Newport and the surrounding areas and activities for all ages to reinforce the links between agriculture and food. There will also be an apple bobbing competition for schools to take part in and win a month’s free supply of fruit for students.

This year, the show’s antiques and shopping area will be amalgamated to create an enhanced countryside retail village.

Show President Tony Asson said: “This year’s line up is shaping up to be brilliant and there will so much for the whole family to see and do. We are delighted to have Steven and Samantha and Shauna with us. They are all rising stars in the world of food, with innovative and exciting approaches to baking and barbecuing. We also have another very exciting headline act to announce later this year.

“We have looked at all areas of the show to enhance the experience for our visitors and we’re sure that the changes we make such as new classes, an expanded Educational Hub and the new Countryside Retail Village will prove popular.”

The one-day show also hosts more than 140 livestock, sheep and equine classes, an open dog show featuring Crufts qualifying classes, family entertainment, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, trade stands, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and a fairground.