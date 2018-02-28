English Youth Ballet auditions to be held at Theatre Severn

English Youth Ballet is auditioning for roles in a new production of Cinderella in Hollywood on Tuesday 13 March at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn.

At the audition 100 young male and female dancers aged 8 – 18 from across the region will be offered the chance to rehearse with and then dance alongside international professional principal dancers in the production for 3 performances which will be presented at the Theatre Severn from 22 – 23 June 2018.

A thrilling new production Cinderella in Hollywood is set in the glamorous era of fifties Hollywood. Cinderella is a seamstress on a film set and the ‘Fairy Godmother’ is her late mother and a former movie star of the thirties. Her wicked sisters are Hollywood starlets competing with each other for starring film roles. The Prince meets Cinderella at the press party but at midnight she flees from the scene leaving a sparkly silver pointe-shoe as the only clue to her identity.

Award-winning English Youth Ballet- known as EYB is now in its 20th successful year and is one of the largest ballet companies in the UK. EYB is a national touring ballet company with Director Janet Lewis MBE at its helm. Miss Lewis has enjoyed an illustrious dancing career with the Royal Ballet Company and London Festival Ballet. The principal dancers have danced in some of the world’s greatest companies including English National Ballet, La Scala and the Royal Ballet. The company is highly regarded for presenting lavish, large-scale classical ballets and critics have praised the quality of the beautiful sets and costumes.

EYB Director Janet Lewis says “The EYB audition is an experience in itself. EYB is all about performance experience and this starts at the audition as the dancers are given a regular ballet class on the stage. Parents and family are encouraged to watch from the audience. We are looking for young dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing. The policy of EYB is to give professional performance experience to young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live. The young dancers benefit from being coached and mentored by the professional dancers in an 11-day rehearsal period which takes place out of school hours. They gain a unique insight into what it is like to be a professional dancer.”

Each audition will take the form of a regular ballet class. Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful. It is advisable to register for the audition in advance but it is possible to register on the day, please arrive 30 minutes early to register. The audition fee is £18.00 and all dancers participate in a full ballet class. Parents are invited to watch the audition.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday 13 March at Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT. 4.30 – 6.15pm Audition 1 (for dancers aged 8 – 11) 6.45 – 8.30pm Audition 2 (for dancers aged 12 – 18).

For more information and to register for the audition please contact EYB either by telephone – 01689 856747 or by email – info@englishyouthballet.co.uk. For more information about English Youth Ballet please visit www.englishyouthballet.co.uk.

Tickets for Cinderella in Hollywood at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.