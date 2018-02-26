WWI musical set to return to Theatre Severn in September

The cast of ‘Poppyfields – The Musical’ were overwhelmed to see audiences rise to their feet in a standing ovation when they premiered their original production last week at Theatre Severn.

The unexpected reaction has prompted the show’s production team to announce a return to Theatre Severn in September for four further performances.

Theatre goers were reduced to tears as poppies fell from the ceiling of the main auditorium. The story had weaved its way from the Homefront in 1916, to the heart of the trenches on the Western Front, ending with a moving Finale of Remembrance.

Former Shropshire head teacher John Howard spent the last eight years writing the show, and hopes it will be a welcome contribution to this year’s centenary commemorations. He was delighted with the reaction from the public:

“The standing ovation shocked the cast and possibly the audience! As one, the whole theatre rose and applauded and cheered for a frantic three minutes. No one in the cast, amateur or professional had witnessed anything like it before. We have decided that this cannot be the end, so are excited to announce the extra performance dates in September 2018. These will now fall within the excellent ‘Hundred Days Programme’ planned for Shropshire, ending on Nov 11th 2018, exactly one hundred years since the fighting stopped in 1918.”

The production has an abundance of 5-star reviews on Facebook with calls for the show to be repeated and even go on tour. The day after the final performance last week, Assistant Director, Dave Hughes-Beddows took the poppy wreath that was used in The Finale of Remembrance on stage across the Channel with him and laid it poignantly at Menin Gate in Ypres.

Tickets for the newly scheduled, final four performances this September 13th – 15th at Theatre Severn can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01743 281281 or via the website www.theatresevern.co.uk.