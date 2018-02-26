New addition makes SVR Gala one of the biggest ever

Now with one of the largest and most varied line-ups of visiting engines in its event history, the Severn Valley Railway is preparing for one of the biggest Spring Steam Galas in its history, from March 16th-18th.

The Railway was delighted to announce last week that the event’s already jam-packed visiting line up of five locomotives will now also include a real crowd-pleaser – GWR King No. 6023 King Edward II. This royal visitor, resplendent in its striking blue livery, makes this year’s starring Gala line-up one of the SVR’s biggest yet.

The six visiting steam locomotives of all shapes and sizes will be transported from across the country to join the Railway’s own fleet of engines for a busy and colourful three days of intensive passenger services along the line.

Thousands of visitors are expected at the season-opener event to experience a taste of what life was like in the hey-day of steam travel, with one of the oldest steam locomotives still in operation in the world – Haydock Foundry Bellerophon, built in 1874, running alongside one of the newest – No. 60163 Tornado, which recently starred in hit film Paddington 2.

The latest addition to the starring line-up – King Edward the blue engine, is a real crowd-pleaser. Built back in 1930, this powerful locomotive performed more than 1.5million miles of service between London Paddington and the West of England also covering South Wales and Wolverhampton before being sent off for scrap in 1962.

Having rusted in the sea air at Barry scrapyard and raided for parts for other projects, it was eventually saved for preservation in 1984 and then bought by the Great Western Society at Didcot, where it has undergone extensive restoration work including re-instatement of the bright blue paintwork it had formerly sported. LNER B1 No.1264, LNER B12 No.8572 and BR Standard 4MT No.80072 complete the visiting line-up.

A busy timetable of local trains and autotrains running between stations into the evenings will be on offer to visitors as well as goods trains. The Coalyard Miniature Railway and Paddock Garden Railway will be in operation and The Engine House Visitor Centre and Kidderminster Railway Museum will also be open to explore.

The SVR’s Events Co-ordinator Lewis Maddox, said: “We’re delighted to announce the addition of King Edward II to our visiting line-up, making this year’s Spring Steam Gala one of our biggest yet.

“With such a diverse and exciting range of engines on offer, we are sure that this will be an event that steam enthusiasts and visitors of all ages will not want to miss.”

For more information about the Spring Steam Gala or to book tickets, see www.svr.co.uk or call 01562 757900.