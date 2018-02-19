Shrewsbury Charity Music Concert hopes to bring people together

Progressive Shropshire-based end of life charity Omega care for life is launching its 10th Anniversary celebrations with a lively family music concert.

The music concert, featuring around 60 talented musical supporters, is inviting the community to bring along a neighbour or a family member who lives alone.

TEN ƱP will feature Henry Maybury (Lost Days), Second Wind, Shrewsbury Handbells, Ruth Lewis and Brian T Williams and hosted by Clare Ashford of BBC Radio Shropshire.

Henry Maybury, who has had millions of views on his YouTube channel, will headline the event. His heartfelt song, Lost days, is in memory of his brother who died at the age of 29 after losing his battle to alcohol addiction.

Omega chairperson and local GP, Dr Teresa Griffin, commented: “TEN ƱP was inspired by Thomas Memrey of Omega, and Henry and Sally Maybury of Lost Days charitable trust. Like many other Omega supporters, they are amazing people who have faced a traumatic loss and yet have worked tirelessly to tell the story of their family tragedy in the hope of helping others.

“Henry’s songwriting has won plaudits from all quarters and his story is truly inspirational. We are delighted he has agreed to perform for us.”

The fundraising event at the Priory School on Longden Road on Saturday 3 March is encouraging people to do something enjoyable and worthwhile together as a family, with something for everyone from young people to the young at heart. Everyone will be very welcome, whether they come along on their own or with the entire family.

Dr Teresa Griffin, thanked the performers for giving up their time, along with Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors for supporting the 10th anniversary celebrations and added: “The concert promises to be a wonderful variety of music and entertainment, and we would advise people to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

“It’s an important fundraising event for us and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped to put it together.”

Omega is the home of the multi-award winning Chatterbox Action Against Loneliness and Crisis Support and the Omega Motor Neurone Disease Family Support programmes. It also provides therapeutic work opportunities to colleagues who find it difficult to access or retain conventional employment.

Omega Development Director, Thomas Memery, said: “Our 10th anniversary celebration events and activities will help raise awareness of our key message ‘caring is everyone’s business’.

“Omega has been Inspired by visionaries like our founder Prof. Keri Thomas OBE, Rod Clark OBE and Prof. Allan Kellehear. We adopt a collaborative approach to providing non-clinical support to bereaved former caregivers and caring families looking after someone with a life limiting illness. We are a grassroots charity working with delivery partners, large and small, to reach clients who struggle to find the help they need. TEN ƱP is a light-hearted, upbeat event to celebrate our important work and raise money to help Omega support more deserving clients.”

Doors open 6:30 for a 7:00pm start, finishing at 9:30. Anyone who would like to attend the concert but needs transport is asked to contact the charity.

Tickets are £8 or £6 for students and family caregivers, available from Omega care for life (London House, Town Walls, Shrewsbury, SY1 1TX), telephone 01743 245 088. Or from Theatre Severn Box Office (01743 281 281) and online at http://www.omega10up.eventbrite.co.uk/.