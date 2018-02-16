Dusty Springfield musical comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Michelle Gayle and Alice Barlow will star in the heart-warming new musical Son of a Preacher Man coming to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn in March.

Featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, with a book by Warner Brown and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

The story focuses on a swinging Soho joint where the hip kids danced 1960’s nights away to the latest crazes and tunes, while the legendary owner, the Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to young hearts longing for love. Only that was a long time ago, and the past has been consigned to memories and stories. Three strangers, generations apart, and all in need of help with their hopeless love lives are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue. The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son must find it within himself to step out from his father’s shadow and give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.

Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including “The Look Of Love”, “I Only Want To Be With You”, “Spooky” and of course, the classic “Son Of A Preacher Man”, this sparklingly funny and sweetly touching new musical by internationally renowned writer Warner Brown will have you laughing, crying and singing your heart out to some of the greatest songs ever written.

Lead performer Michelle Gayle, an actress and singer best known for her roles in Grange Hill and EastEnders and for achieving six top 20 hits with her albums, will star as Alison. Michelle is joined by fellow front-women Alice Barlow, who plays Kat. Alice is best known for her roles on television, including Coronation Street, Benidorm, Casualty, Hollyoaks, and was also a contestant on The Voice.

Son of a Preacher Man’s writer Warner Brown works internationally and is well known for his work in musical theatre and straight plays, encompassing both traditional and avant-garde forms. He wrote ‘the most popular family show of all time’, the arena production Walking With Dinosaurs, creating an entirely new genre of theatrical presentation and winning many international awards.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood who is the musical’s director and choreographer said “I am delighted to bring to life for the very first time this wonderful story created by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue. I hope that audiences in Shrewsbury will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.”

Son of a Preacher Man is at Theatre Severn 13 – 17 March.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.